Expansive Growth Forecasted for Card Printer Ribbons Market, Set to Exceed US$ 997 Million by 2028 with a 4% CAGR

The global card printer ribbons market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2022 to 2028. Having achieved noteworthy sales of US$ 759 million in 2021, the market is anticipated to witness a significant surge, surpassing the significant milestone of US$ 997 million by the conclusion of the assessment period in 2028.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is prepared to offer a thorough analysis and comparison of the driving factors shaping the card printer ribbon market. This comprehensive evaluation is supported by a nuanced comprehension of industry-specific dynamics and broader macroeconomic trends, including the vibrant banking sector, advancements in healthcare, and the rapid integration of technology. Recent notable trends in the industry include the expansion of printer facilities tailored to specific applications, strategic mergers, acquisitions, and other pivotal developments.

Catalysts for Growth: Elevating the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market

Retailers’ Drive for Excellence: Amplifying ID Cards and Printing Experience

Retailers worldwide are striving for elevated ID card quality and improved printing processes to invigorate manufacturing workflows and associated operations. This impetus has led card printer manufacturers to adopt thermal printing technology. Notably, significant industries are renewing their employee ID cards with cost-effective, cutting-edge technology, setting the stage for increased utilization of card printer ribbons in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the robust demand for high-quality ID cards from the information technology sector is poised to further fortify the global card printer ribbons market.

Cashless Revolution Fuels Demand: Transforming Consumer Preferences

The shift towards cashless transactions, spurred by the widespread use of cards for withdrawals and payments, is reshaping consumer preferences. The “go cashless” trend is surging as more individuals opt for banking cards to conduct transactions across retail establishments, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes on a global scale. Evolving customer desires for convenience, secure transactions, and the cashless experience are propelling the demand for cards across various industries. This heightened demand is expected to drive the card printer ribbons market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Key Insights from the Global Card Printer Ribbons Market:

Lustrous Color Dominance: The color segment emerges as a focal point, exhibiting substantial promise in the global card printer ribbons market. It is poised to experience escalating demand across diverse end-use industries. Having previously led the market, this segment is set to maintain its dominance in the foreseeable future.

Dual-Sided Printing Pinnacle: Among printing types, the dual-sided printing segment takes the spotlight as the most lucrative arena. Projections indicate significant expansion during the assessment period, showcasing its pivotal role in the evolving landscape of card printer ribbons.

Banking and Government in Focus: Card printer ribbon adoption is anticipated to gain traction primarily in the banking sector, followed by government applications. The banking sphere is projected to contribute significantly, with card printer ribbon sales in this sector anticipated to surpass US$ 300 million by the close of 2028.

China’s Remarkable Inclination: China emerges as a notable player, displaying a strong affinity for card printers over the years, particularly within the manufacturing sector. This affinity has consequently stimulated the use of card printer ribbons within the country. With this momentum, China’s card printer ribbon market is poised for high-paced growth in the coming years, driven by its robust manufacturing industry and increasing adoption of advanced printing solutions.

Key Players:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Evolis S.A.

ASSA ABLOY AB

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

HiTi Digital, Inc.

Matica Technologies AG

Entrust Datacard Corporation

IDP Corp., Ltd.

Magicard Ltd.

AlphaCard

NBS Technologies Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product:

Colour Card Printer Ribbons

Monochrome Card Printer Ribbons

By Printing:

Single-sided Card Printer Ribbons

Dual-sided Card Printer Ribbons

By End-User:

Banking

Government

Information Technology

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

