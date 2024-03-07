Dengue Vaccines Market Analysis, Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/- Dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral infection, poses a significant global health threat, with millions of cases reported annually in tropical and subtropical regions. Vaccination represents a promising strategy for dengue prevention and control, driving the growth of the dengue vaccines market. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the dynamics shaping the dengue vaccines market, including key trends, challenges, and future prospects.

Dengue fever is caused by the dengue virus, transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. The disease manifests as a febrile illness, with symptoms ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe manifestations such as dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening. The absence of specific antiviral therapies underscores the importance of preventive measures, including vaccination, in dengue control efforts.

Dengue Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

The significant players operating in the global Dengue Vaccines market are

Sanofi Pasteur Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck Co. & Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, GeneOne Life Science

Market Dynamics:

Global Burden of Dengue: Dengue fever is endemic in over 100 countries, affecting millions of individuals annually and imposing a substantial economic burden on healthcare systems. The rising incidence of dengue outbreaks, urbanization, climate change, and increased travel contribute to the global spread of the disease, fueling demand for effective preventive measures such as vaccines. Vaccine Development Initiatives: The dengue vaccines market has witnessed significant research and development efforts aimed at developing safe, efficacious, and affordable vaccines against dengue virus infection. Several vaccine candidates, including live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and chimeric vaccines, have progressed through preclinical and clinical trials, with some vaccines receiving regulatory approval for use in endemic regions. Public Health Prioritization: Governments, international organizations, and public health agencies have recognized the importance of dengue vaccination as a cornerstone of dengue prevention and control strategies. National immunization programs, targeted vaccination campaigns, and community-based initiatives aim to increase vaccine coverage, reduce disease transmission, and mitigate the impact of dengue outbreaks.

Key Trends and Challenges:

Multivalent Vaccine Formulations: Multivalent dengue vaccines targeting multiple dengue virus serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, DEN-4) offer broader protection against dengue infection and its severe manifestations. The development of tetravalent vaccines capable of inducing robust and balanced immune responses against all four serotypes represents a significant advancement in dengue vaccine technology. Safety and Efficacy Concerns: Ensuring the safety and efficacy of dengue vaccines remains a critical challenge in vaccine development and deployment. Vaccine-associated risks, including vaccine-induced enhancement of disease (ADE), immune-mediated adverse events, and serotype-specific effects, necessitate rigorous clinical evaluation, post-marketing surveillance, and risk-benefit assessment. Access and Affordability: Access to dengue vaccines in endemic regions, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, remains limited due to factors such as vaccine pricing, supply chain logistics, and healthcare infrastructure. Efforts to improve vaccine affordability, expand vaccine manufacturing capacity, and strengthen health systems are essential for equitable access to dengue vaccination programs.

Future Outlook:

Next-Generation Vaccines: Ongoing research into novel vaccine platforms, adjuvants, and delivery systems holds promise for the development of next-generation dengue vaccines with improved immunogenicity, durability, and safety profiles. Advances in vaccine technology, including mRNA vaccines, virus-like particles (VLPs), and nanoparticle vaccines, may revolutionize dengue vaccine development and deployment. Integrated Vector Control Strategies: Dengue prevention and control efforts require a comprehensive, integrated approach that combines vaccination with vector control measures, community engagement, and public health surveillance. Coordinated efforts to reduce mosquito breeding sites, implement insecticide-treated bed nets, and promote vector control strategies complement dengue vaccination programs and contribute to disease control. Global Collaboration and Partnerships: Multilateral collaborations, public-private partnerships, and global health initiatives play a crucial role in accelerating dengue vaccine development, licensure, and access. Collaboration among vaccine manufacturers, regulatory agencies, research institutions, and public health organizations fosters innovation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building to address the complex challenges of dengue prevention and control.

