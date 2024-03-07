Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research study on Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex gastrointestinal disorder characterized by malabsorption and nutrient deficiencies resulting from surgical resection or congenital anomalies affecting a significant portion of the small intestine. This article provides a concise overview of the market landscape for short bowel syndrome, highlighting key trends, treatment modalities, and future prospects in addressing this challenging condition.

Short bowel syndrome arises when the remaining small intestine fails to provide adequate absorption of nutrients, fluids, and electrolytes, leading to malnutrition, dehydration, and metabolic disturbances. Causes of SBS include extensive surgical resection due to conditions such as Crohn’s disease, mesenteric ischemia, or congenital defects such as gastroschisis or intestinal atresia.

Short Bowel Syndrome market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 3.66 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

Get a Sample Copy of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13346

The significant players operating in the global Short Bowel Syndrome market are

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Zealand Pharma A/S, OxThera, VectivBio AG, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., Nutrinia Ltd., Hanmi Pharm.Co., Ltd., and Pharmascience, Inc.

Current Treatment Landscape:

Nutritional Support: The cornerstone of SBS management involves optimizing nutritional support to compensate for impaired absorption. Enteral nutrition, delivered via tube feeding or oral supplements, is preferred to stimulate intestinal adaptation and preserve gastrointestinal function. Parenteral nutrition may be necessary for patients unable to tolerate enteral feeds or with severe malabsorption. Intestinal Rehabilitation: Intestinal rehabilitation programs aim to enhance intestinal adaptation and reduce reliance on parenteral nutrition. Strategies may include gradual introduction of enteral feeds, use of trophic agents (e.g., growth factors, glucagon-like peptide-2), and dietary modifications to promote gut adaptation and increase nutrient absorption. Surgical Interventions: Surgical interventions, such as intestinal lengthening procedures (e.g., Bianchi procedure) or intestinal transplantation, may be considered for selected patients with refractory SBS or complications such as intestinal failure-associated liver disease (IFALD).

Key Trends and Innovations:

Advanced Enteral Formulations: The development of specialized enteral formulas tailored to the unique nutritional needs of SBS patients, including high-calorie, high-protein formulations with medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and omega-3 fatty acids, offers improved nutrient absorption and reduced gastrointestinal symptoms. Growth Factors and Trophic Agents: Emerging therapies targeting intestinal growth factors (e.g., glucagon-like peptide-2 analogs) or trophic agents (e.g., teduglutide) show promise in promoting intestinal adaptation, enhancing nutrient absorption, and reducing dependence on parenteral nutrition in SBS patients. Microbiota Modulation: Manipulation of the gut microbiota through probiotics, prebiotics, or fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) may help restore microbial diversity, improve intestinal barrier function, and alleviate symptoms in SBS patients with dysbiosis or bacterial overgrowth.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13346<ype=S

Future Opportunities:

Drug Development: Continued research into novel pharmacological agents targeting intestinal adaptation, nutrient transporters, or gut hormones holds potential for expanding treatment options and improving outcomes in SBS patients. Clinical trials evaluating new therapies, including receptor agonists, enzyme replacements, or bile acid sequestrants, are underway. Precision Nutrition: Advancements in nutritional assessment, metabolic profiling, and personalized dietary interventions may enable tailored approaches to optimize nutrient absorption and gut health in SBS patients based on individualized needs and metabolic characteristics. Regenerative Medicine: Regenerative approaches, such as tissue engineering, stem cell therapy, or organoid transplantation, offer innovative strategies for restoring intestinal function and tissue integrity in patients with extensive bowel resection or congenital malformations.

Market Segmentation –

Product Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP2)

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Short Bowel Syndrome Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Short Bowel Syndrome industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839301/32656/en/Gastrointestinal-Bleeding-Treatment-Market-Set-to-Reach-USD-824-9-million-by-2031-with-a-5-4-CAGR-Growth-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839337/32656/en/Hypopigmentation-Disorder-Treatment-Market-to-Reach-USD-11-2-billion-by-2031-Expanding-at-a-CAGR-of-6-0-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453