Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022-2031, reaching US$ 2.3 Billion: As per TMR Study

In 2021, the global preeclampsia diagnostics market reached a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%, culminating in an estimated value of US$ 2.3 billion by 2031.

Preeclampsia, characterized by pregnancy-specific hypertension (>140/90 mm Hg) alongside new-onset proteinuria (>300 mg in 24 hours) after 20 weeks’ gestation, is a multisystem disorder. Its prevalence worldwide, affecting 2% to 8% of pregnancies, is on the rise, driving advancements in preeclampsia diagnostics. The increasing awareness among pregnant women about this condition and its diagnostic protocols is expected to fuel the expansion of the preeclampsia diagnostics market in the coming years.

Companies within the market are directing their efforts towards research and development endeavors to introduce technologically advanced products, aiming to capitalize on the revenue opportunities presented by the growing demand for effective preeclampsia diagnostic solutions.

Preeclampsia is a unique complication that can arise during pregnancy. It is characterized by elevated blood pressure, with a systolic reading of at least 140 mm Hg or a diastolic reading of at least 90 mm Hg, along with the presence of protein in the urine (proteinuria). These symptoms typically manifest after the 20th week of pregnancy. In cases where hypertension develops without accompanying proteinuria or other signs of organ involvement, it is referred to as pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Diabetomics, Inc., DIRUI Industrial Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Sera Prognostics, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Market Segmentation:

Test Type Blood Test Urine Test Others



Product & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services



End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others



Key Developments:

In July 2022 , PerkinElmer, Inc. announced that a placental growth factor (PlGF) measurement using its DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3TM kit (CE-IVD) and a soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1)/PlGF ratio using its DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit (CE-IVD), have been included in updated diagnostic guidance issued by the United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to help diagnose suspected preterm preeclampsia

, PerkinElmer, Inc. announced that a placental growth factor (PlGF) measurement using its DELFIA Xpress PlGF 1-2-3TM kit (CE-IVD) and a soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1)/PlGF ratio using its DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit (CE-IVD), have been included in updated diagnostic guidance issued by the United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to help diagnose suspected preterm preeclampsia In February 2020 , Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., a China-based leader in developing innovative diagnostics products announced that PerkinElmer, Inc. would distribute Shuwen’s breakthrough diagnostic test for preeclampsia in over 100 countries around the globe, accounting for over 120 million pregnancies annually

, Shuwen Biotech Co. Ltd., a China-based leader in developing innovative diagnostics products announced that PerkinElmer, Inc. would distribute Shuwen’s breakthrough diagnostic test for preeclampsia in over 100 countries around the globe, accounting for over 120 million pregnancies annually In May 2019 , FIGO released new guidelines to combat preeclampsia, and calls for all women to receive first-trimester screening

, FIGO released new guidelines to combat preeclampsia, and calls for all women to receive first-trimester screening In May 2018 , Metabolomic Diagnostics secured €2 Mn in European Union funding under the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, an initiative to accelerate growth in small- and medium-sized companies. The company is all set to support the commercialization of the preterm preeclampsia test, PrePsia.

, Metabolomic Diagnostics secured €2 Mn in European Union funding under the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, an initiative to accelerate growth in small- and medium-sized companies. The company is all set to support the commercialization of the preterm preeclampsia test, PrePsia. In September 2017, Siemens Healthineers announced that it received the CE Mark certification. The company also declared the commercial availability of its versatile Atellica Solution in Europe, the U.S., South America, and Asia. This developed for the upcoming challenges in the testing procedures in the labs.

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing awareness about maternal health, technological advancements in diagnostic methods, increasing investment in research and development, and supportive government initiatives.

Growing awareness about maternal health, technological advancements in diagnostic methods, increasing investment in research and development, and supportive government initiatives. Challenges: Limited accessibility to advanced diagnostic tools in developing regions, high costs associated with diagnostic tests, and ethical concerns regarding prenatal testing.

Market Trends:

Adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic tools.

Emphasis on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics.

Future Outlook:

The preeclampsia diagnostics market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures. Continued research and development efforts aimed at enhancing diagnostic accuracy and affordability will further propel market expansion.

