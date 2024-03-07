Laboratory Gas Generators Market to Reach US$ 1.27 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

Laboratory gas generators provide a continuous supply of purified gas to equipment like gas chromatography, ion mobility spectrometers, and gas analyzers, eliminating the need for high-pressure cylinders. They are fully automated and utilize a spark plug, piston, and crankshaft to generate electricity. More efficient and cost-effective than compressed gas cylinders, they are trusted, easy-to-use, and considered long-term replacements. Widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food & beverages, and electrical & electronics, they offer reliable gas supply for chromatography and mass spectroscopy applications.

Parker Hannifin Corp, Angstrom Advanced, Inc., PerkinElemer, Inc., Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd., Nel ASA, Erre Due s.p.a., Nitrogenium, F-DGSi, and Airgas, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Product Hydrogen Gas Generators Nitrogen Gas Generators Oxygen Gas Generators Zero Air Gas Generators Purge Gas Generators Others



Application Gas Chromatography Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Gas Analyzers Spectroscopy Others



End-user Chem / Petrochemical Companies Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Environmental Companies Food & Beverage Companies Others



Key Developments:

In July 2021 , Scientific Laboratory Supplies announced the launch of SLS Lab Pro gas and liquid nitrogen (LN2) generators in the U.K. and Ireland. The SLS Lab Pro technology will enable laboratories to control their gas and LN2 supplies, thus eliminating the need for cross-country transportation of gas canisters and Dewar flasks.

In August 2020 , Peak Scientific introduced new laboratory nitrogen generators and bench solutions for the SCIEX 7500 liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry system. The company collaborated with SCIEX to create this platform to introduce lab nitrogen generators.

In January 2020, PeakGas introduced several laboratory gas generators including the Genius XE SCI 2, MS Bench (G) SCI 2, MS Bench SCI 2, and i-Flow O2 oxygen gas generator

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America held a significant share, approximately 40.0%, of the global laboratory gas generators market. This dominance is expected to persist due to the proliferation of biotechnology centers, particularly in the U.S. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company’s expansion of biotechnology centers in San Diego, California, in 2017, is set to boost medicine production, thereby driving the demand for laboratory gas for product protection and enhancement.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the laboratory gas generators market in the coming years. Factors contributing to this expansion include increasing demand in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the presence of emerging economies conducive to research and development activities, and government initiatives promoting research funding and collaboration with companies.

Market Trends:

Integration of smart sensors and IoT technologies for remote monitoring and control

Shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly gas generation solutions

Customization options tailored to specific laboratory requirements

Collaborative efforts between manufacturers and research institutions to drive innovation

Future Outlook:

The laboratory gas generators market is poised for continued expansion, driven by ongoing advancements in technology, evolving research needs, and the pursuit of cost-effective and sustainable solutions. With a growing focus on precision and reproducibility in scientific experiments, the demand for reliable gas supply systems will only intensify in the coming years.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends

Assessment of market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region

Evaluation of regional market dynamics and growth prospects

Examination of key market players, their product portfolios, and strategic initiatives

Identification of emerging technologies and their impact on market evolution

