Custom Procedure Packs Market to Cross USD 19.66 Bn Revenue by 2031 | TMR Study

The global custom procedure packs market reached US$ 12.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, reaching over US$ 19.66 billion by 2031.

Healthcare providers prioritize preventing healthcare-associated infections, with disposable medical instrument packs being an efficient and cost-effective solution. Custom procedure packs streamline inventory management, ensuring the availability of specific instruments for each procedure. Manufacturers like Owens & Minor, Inc. are enhancing their offerings through strategic acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of American Contract Systems, strengthening their capabilities in providing surgical procedure tray solutions.

Custom procedure packs provide a tailored selection of medical products in a single sterile tray for specific surgeries, streamlining procedures for hospitals and surgeons. They offer flexibility, assembled according to end-users’ needs, enhancing surgical efficiency. Studies demonstrate reduced preparation time with their usage. The global market for custom procedure packs is anticipated to grow moderately in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor, Inc., Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unisurge, 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and PrionTex.

Market Segmentation:

  • Use
    • Single Use
    • Reusable
  • Product
    • Cardiovascular Surgery Packs
    • Orthopedic Surgery Packs
    • Neuro Surgery Packs
    • Ophthalmology Surgery Packs
    • Gynecology Surgery Packs
    • General Surgery Packs
    • Others (cosmetic surgery packs, urology surgery packs, etc.)
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Others

Key Development:

  • In 2021, PrionTex, a leading manufacturer of custom procedure packs in South Africa, signed a partnership agreement with the Operation Healing Hands community to supply surgical procedure packs
  • In November 2018, Pennine Healthcare, the custom procedure packs business division of Unisurge, participated in MEDICA 2018 in Düsseldorf. MEDICA is the world’s largest medical trade fair, where the company showcased its entire range of custom procedure packs.

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)
South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

  • Adoption of automation and robotics in pack assembly processes
  • Integration of RFID and barcoding technology for inventory management
  • Growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging materials
  • Expansion of product portfolios to cater to niche medical specialties

Future Outlook:

The custom procedure packs market is poised for continued growth, fueled by advancements in healthcare technology, increasing demand for personalized medical solutions, and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally. Market players are expected to focus on innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Market Study Points:

  • Market size and growth projections
  • Segment analysis based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region
  • Regional analysis highlighting growth prospects and key market trends
  • Market drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the industry landscape
  • Future outlook and growth opportunities

