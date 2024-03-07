Chest Drainage Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 5.4% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global industry boasted a valuation of US$ 799.6 million. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% expected from 2023 to 2031. By the conclusion of 2031, the industry is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.3 billion.

Analysts’ Perspective

The surge in respiratory diseases and thoracic surgeries, coupled with advancements in medical technology, stands as the primary impetus behind the burgeoning global chest drainage devices market. Additionally, the aging population, augmented healthcare expenditure, and heightened awareness among medical professionals worldwide about the efficacy of chest drainage devices are pivotal factors propelling market expansion.

A chest drainage device, also known as a thoracic drainage device or chest tube drainage system, is a medical device used to remove air, blood, or other fluids from the pleural cavity or the space around the lungs. It is a crucial tool in the management and treatment of various respiratory conditions and thoracic injuries.

Key Players:

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Getinge AB, ICU Medical, Inc., Medela AG, Medtronic, Redax S.p.a., Rocket Medical plc., Sinapi Biomedical, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Vygon SAS

Segmentation:

Product Thoracic Drainage Systems Analog Digital Trocar Drains Unsecured Needles Secured Needles Pleural Drainage Catheters PVC Others Thoracic Drainage Kits



Application Thoracic Surgeries & Pulmonology Cardiac Surgeries General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine Infectious Diseases Oncology & Pain Management Military / Damage Control / Disaster Medicine



End-user Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Urgent Care or Outpatient Care Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Medical Facilities Ambulance Services



Key Developments:

In January 2022 , ICU Medical, Inc., a medical device company in infusion therapy and critical care applications, acquired Smiths Medical, Inc. from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. would access Smiths Medical’s chest drainage device portfolio through this acquisition.

, ICU Medical, Inc., a medical device company in infusion therapy and critical care applications, acquired Smiths Medical, Inc. from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. would access Smiths Medical’s chest drainage device portfolio through this acquisition. In January 2020, Centese completed the first clinical study of its Thoraguard digital drainage system in cardiac surgery at Stanford University Medical Center. Thoraguard is the first surgical drainage device that can automatically clear clogs without human intervention. It also digitally measures and displays hourly drainage volume and trends, which can help clinicians make better decisions about patient care after cardiac surgery.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook:

The future of the chest drainage devices market looks promising with opportunities for growth in emerging economies and advancements in healthcare technology. The market is expected to witness further consolidation and strategic partnerships among key players to strengthen their market presence.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and forecast

Market drivers and challenges

Competitive landscape analysis

Regional analysis

Market segmentation

