Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 12.5% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

The worldwide industry achieved a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Projections suggest it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 5.8 billion by the conclusion of 2031.

Anticipated advancements in patient compliance are poised to drive the expansion of the wearable heart monitoring devices market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, heightened attention towards early detection and prevention of cardiac irregularities is forecasted to stimulate demand for wearable heart monitoring devices in the near term.

Heart monitoring devices employ heart signals generated throughout each cardiac cycle to assess the condition of the heart. Several heart monitoring technologies, including phonocardiography, electrocardiography, photoplethysmography, and seismocardiography, are utilized to examine the functionality of the heart. At-home cardiac monitoring is gaining traction for long-term monitoring as it helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Major players:

Kinetec Medical Products Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Google, Medisana GmbH, Polar Electro, SUUNTO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Garmin Ltd.

Segmentation:

Product Chest Straps & Patches Pulse Oximeters Blood Pressure Monitors Smartwatches Others (Wrist Monitors, ECG Finger Sensors, etc.)



Application Healthcare Monitoring Consumer Wellness Others (Research, etc.)



End-user Hospitals Specialty Centers Academic & Research Institutes Home Use Others (Ambulatory Service Centers, Nursing Homes, etc.)



Key Developments:

In May 2023, HeartBeam, Inc., a cardiac technology company, entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung, extending the existing SAA between LIVMOR and Samsung. HeartBeam acquired the assets of LIVMOR earlier in 2023.

HeartBeam, Inc., a cardiac technology company, entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung, extending the existing SAA between LIVMOR and Samsung. HeartBeam acquired the assets of LIVMOR earlier in 2023. In January 2023, Philips expanded their partnership with Masimo to integrate Masimo’s W1 smartwatch into its lineup of patient-monitoring software

Philips expanded their partnership with Masimo to integrate Masimo’s W1 smartwatch into its lineup of patient-monitoring software In June 2020, B-Secur and LifeQ announced a collaboration to produce leading wearable heartbeat biometric and health monitoring capabilities

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in wearable technology, rising demand for remote patient monitoring solutions.

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in wearable technology, rising demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. Challenges: Data security and privacy concerns, regulatory hurdles, limited reimbursement policies.

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for advanced data analytics.

Development of compact and discreet wearable devices for improved user experience.

Collaborations between healthcare providers and technology firms to enhance patient care.

Future Outlook:

The future of the wearable heart monitoring devices market looks promising, with ongoing research and development activities aimed at enhancing device accuracy, reliability, and connectivity. As the global population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the demand for wearable cardiac monitoring solutions is expected to soar.

