Global C-Arms Devices Industry Forecasted to Achieve Striking 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 | Findings FMI

The Global C-Arm Devices Industry, valued at US$1.7 billion in 2019, is poised for extraordinary growth, reaching an estimated US$2.45 billion by 2027. This impressive ascent represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032, as outlined in the latest industry analysis.

C-Arms, cutting-edge medical imaging devices harnessing X-ray technology, have become indispensable in the healthcare landscape. The distinctive C-shaped arm seamlessly connects the X-ray source and detector, providing unparalleled flexibility. Widely utilized in critical care, surgical, orthopedic, and emergency care procedures, C-Arms have emerged as essential tools for precise and accurate imaging. Their versatility plays a pivotal role in minimizing patient discomfort during both surgical and non-surgical interventions.

A C-arm is different from other imaging devices that are used for diagnosis commonly such as ultrasounds, traditional X-rays, and MRIs. The C-arm produces real-time images for intraoperative (during surgery) applications, allowing physicians to see into a patient’s anatomy, making procedures less invasive and more effective.

Global C-Arms Devices Industry: Dynamics

Presently, the Global C-Arms Devices Industry is driven by technological advancement in the healthcare industry, an aging population, and the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis disease.

C-arms global market is driven by rapid technological advancement, rapid innovation in production and modeling technologies, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector, and rising adoption of refurbished medical devices in emerging countries. However, a lack of skilled professionals and a lack of standardization and harmonization of policies act as a major barrier to this market.

Global C-Arms Devices Industry: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the Global C-Arms Devices Industry are GE Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, Hologic corp., BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.,DMS Health Technologies, Medonica Co., Ltd., Gemss Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and others.

Global C-Arms Devices Industry: Segmentation

By Type:

Fixed C-Arms

Mobile C-Arms

By Application:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Orthopedics and Trauma

Oncology

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

Due to the increasing awareness about medical imaging equipment, financial stability to purchase expensive devices, adoption of innovative products, and growing infrastructure investment to support medical and healthcare development, North America led the Global C-Arms Devices Industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely to develop at the highest compounded annual growth rate in diagnosis and interventional radiology procedures.

