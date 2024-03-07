Animal Parasiticides Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Trends, Key Players, and Future Outlook

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ —The global animal parasiticides market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the rise in pet ownership, increasing awareness about animal health, and the prevalence of zoonotic and foodborne diseases. As per a recent report, the market was valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=10841

Market Dynamics:

The surge in demand for meat and animal byproducts, coupled with the rise in infectious diseases among animals caused by parasites, has bolstered the growth of the animal parasiticides industry. Moreover, investments in research and development activities aimed at developing new drugs to treat zoonotic and foodborne diseases among animals have further fueled market expansion. Technological advancements, such as the application of parasiticides through collars, dips, and spot-on sprays, have also contributed to market growth.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

Several key players dominate the animal parasiticides market, including Bayer AG, Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco (Eli Lilly and Company), Merck & Co., Inc., Vetoquinol, Zoetis, Inc., Virbac, The Chanelle Group, and Sunmitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. These companies employ various strategies such as business collaborations and new product launches to expand their market presence and meet consumer demands.

Market Drivers:

The rise in pet ownership, particularly in regions like North America, where around 70% of households have pets, has significantly contributed to market growth. Additionally, the increase in per capita animal healthcare expenditure and the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining pet health have fueled the demand for animal parasiticides.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead, the animal parasiticides market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, the expansion of the pet care industry, and ongoing advancements in veterinary medicine. To capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market, stakeholders are advised to invest in research and development activities, strengthen their product portfolios, and focus on expanding their presence in key regions.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=10841<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Intravascular Ultrasound [IVUS] Devices Market

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to fuel market growth. Integration of artificial intelligence in ultrasound devices to propel market growth.

Dental 3D Printing Market

Advancements in dentistry and medical technology are encouraging uptake of 3D printing material. From ensuring comfortable surgical procedures to easing workflows, dental 3D printing is expected to yield massive gains

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453