Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Overview 2019-2029: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 1.8 Bn Global Market Report 2029

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is on an upward trajectory, poised to surpass the billion-dollar mark by 2021 and maintain a steady growth rate thereafter. This growth is fueled by a variety of factors, including the increasing adoption of preventive healthcare measures, the rising popularity of collagen-based products in the cosmetics and personal care industry, and the emergence of new sources for hydrolyzed collagen extraction. However, alongside these opportunities, the market also faces certain challenges and regulatory hurdles. Here’s a detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the hydrolyzed collagen market:

Key Players and Market Developments

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

Nippi Collagen

NeoCell Corporation

Giant Sports International Inc.

Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Codeage, Amicogen, Inc.

BioCell Technology LLC

Shift Towards Preventive Healthcare and Cosmeceuticals:

As consumers become increasingly conscious of their health and well-being, there’s a growing trend towards preventive healthcare practices. Hydrolyzed collagen, known for its various health benefits including joint support, skin health, and protein supplementation, is witnessing heightened demand from health-conscious consumers. Moreover, its use in cosmetics and personal care products for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging properties further contributes to market growth.

Rising Demand for Vegan and Plant-Based Alternatives:

While animal-sourced hydrolyzed collagen has historically dominated the market, the rising popularity of veganism and plant-based diets is posing a challenge. Consumers are seeking alternative sources of collagen, leading to increased adoption of marine-derived and vegan collagen options. This trend is driven by concerns over sustainability, animal welfare, and environmental impact, presenting both opportunities and challenges for market players.

Preference for Powdered Hydrolyzed Collagen:

Powdered hydrolyzed collagen remains the preferred choice among consumers due to its longer shelf life, high bioavailability, and ease of use. While liquid and tablet forms are also available, powdered collagen offers greater flexibility in dosing and formulation, making it the preferred choice for dietary supplements and functional food products.

Regulatory Compliance and Labeling Requirements:

As the market continues to evolve, regulatory compliance becomes a critical consideration for manufacturers. Strict regulations regarding food labeling and health claims necessitate adherence to standardized practices to ensure consumer safety and trust. Failure to meet these regulations can result in product recalls and damage to brand reputation, highlighting the importance of compliance in the hydrolyzed collagen market.

Opportunities in Emerging Markets and Product Diversification:

With increasing economic development in regions like BRICS countries, there’s a growing market for hydrolyzed collagen products. Manufacturers have the opportunity to expand their presence in these markets and capitalize on the rising demand for health and wellness products. Additionally, product diversification and innovation, such as the introduction of flavored collagen supplements and novel delivery systems, can help companies differentiate their offerings and attract new consumers.

Challenges of FDA Approval and Regulatory Scrutiny:

One of the major challenges facing the hydrolyzed collagen market is obtaining regulatory approval, particularly from agencies like the FDA. Strict regulations govern the labeling and marketing of collagen-based products, requiring extensive testing and scientific evidence to support health claims. Non-compliance with these regulations can impede market entry and hinder growth opportunities for manufacturers.

