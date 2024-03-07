Dehydrated Potato Products Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 19 Bn Market 2019-2029

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dehydrated potato products market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the convenience, versatility, and nutritional value offered by these products. With a diverse range of applications and forms such as flakes, sliced and diced pieces, and powder and granules, dehydrated potatoes have become a staple ingredient in various food processing and preparation activities worldwide. Let’s delve into the key trends, growth drivers, and market outlook shaping the dehydrated potato products market:

Rising Popularity of Potato Flakes:

Among the various forms of dehydrated potato products, potato flakes have emerged as the most popular choice, accounting for over half of the total market share in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance, expanding at a moderate CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period. However, sliced and diced dehydrated potato products are quickly gaining traction, expected to capture around 25% of the total market share by revenue by the end of the forecast period.

Impact of Organic Food Megatrend:

The growing demand for organic foods and ingredients has significantly influenced the dehydrated potato products market. Organic dehydrated potato products witnessed substantial growth, accounting for around one-tenth of the total market share in 2018. With increasing popularity, sales of organic dehydrated potato products are projected to reach approximately 200 thousand tons by the end of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4%.

Continued Preference for Conventional Products:

While organic options are gaining traction, conventional dehydrated potato products remain popular, representing a lion’s share of the market by value and volume in 2018. These products are expected to maintain their popularity, expanding at a faster pace of 4.5% by revenue, reaching the US$ 15 million threshold by the end of 2029.

Regional Insights:

Europe: Held the largest share of the global dehydrated potato products market in 2018, accounting for close to one-third of the total revenue share. Despite a slow CAGR of approximately 4%, Europe is expected to retain its leading position in 2029, driven by the presence of numerous producers and manufacturers in the region.

North America: Witnessed significant sales in 2018, with the market expected to grow 1.5 times by the end of the forecast period. Factors contributing to growth include the presence of well-established players, rising awareness about organic products, and consumer demand for the same.

Oceania: Emerging as a lucrative market opportunity, Oceania is expanding rapidly, with a value CAGR of approximately 8%. Growing consumption of packaged and processed foods in the region is driving demand for dehydrated potato products.

Market Outlook:

The global dehydrated potato products market, estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 12 million in 2019, is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Changing food consumption patterns, increasing demand for processed and pre-packaged foods, and a focus on product quality are key factors contributing to market growth.

Gluten-Free Trend and Diverse Applications:

The demand for gluten-free products is shaping the growth of the dehydrated potato products market, with potato starch being a naturally gluten-free alternative. Dehydrated potatoes offer various functional and nutritional properties, making them ideal for use as thickening agents, binding agents, and ingredients in a wide range of food products.

Long Shelf Life and Sustainability:

Advancements in drying technologies have extended the shelf life of dehydrated potatoes, ranging from several weeks to months. This increased shelf life, coupled with sustainable farming practices and transparent labeling, is driving consumer trust and demand for dehydrated potato products.

