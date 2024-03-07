Beef Protein Powder Market Overview 2019-2029: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global beef protein powder market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by consumer preferences for convenient and nutrient-rich alternatives to traditional dietary supplements like bone broth. With a projected CAGR of approximately 6%, the market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 1.3 billion by 2029. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key trends, benefits, and growth prospects shaping the beef protein powder market:

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73147

Key Players and Market Developments

Neogen Food Safety

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Bio Basic Inc.

Griffith Foods International Inc.

JBS Global (UK) Ltd

Continental Foods (Liebig)

Colin Ingrédients

Activ International, Inc. (Givaudan)

BD Biosciences

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd.

A S Harrison & Co Pty Limited

Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd.

Nikken Foods Co., Ltd.

Convenient Alternative to Bone Broth:

Beef protein powder offers consumers a convenient alternative to bone broth, mimicking its nutrient profile without the time-consuming process of simmering bones and meat for hours. This convenience factor appeals to modern consumers seeking efficient ways to incorporate essential nutrients into their diets without sacrificing time and effort.

Nutrient-Rich Profile Supporting Health and Wellness:

Rich in collagen-specific amino acids and other essential nutrients, beef protein powder supports various aspects of health and wellness. It offers benefits such as improved skin health, anti-aging properties, and support for muscle growth and fat loss. The impressive amino acid profile of beef protein powder makes it particularly popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to enhance their performance and recovery.

Ideal for Paleo Diets and Protein Supplementation:

Beef protein powder serves as an excellent protein source for individuals following paleo diets or seeking alternatives to dairy products and legumes. It provides complete proteins essential for muscle growth and repair, making it a preferred choice for those looking to supplement their protein intake without consuming meat or animal products.

Supports Resistance Training and Muscle Development:

Studies have shown that beef protein powder, when combined with resistance training, can significantly increase muscle mass and strength, especially in older adults. Its unique amino acid composition supports lean muscle development and helps prevent muscle breakdown, making it a valuable asset for individuals engaged in resistance training and high-intensity workouts.

Gluten-Free and Sugar-Free Attributes:

Despite its nutritional benefits, beef protein powder faces competition from whey protein supplements, which offer higher isolate and hydrolysate content. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers are emphasizing the gluten-free and sugar-free attributes of beef protein powder, making it an attractive option for consumers with dietary restrictions or preferences.

Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients:

Consumer preference for organic and natural food products is driving the demand for organic beef protein powder. Organic products are produced without synthetic chemicals or additives, offering consumers a cleaner and more natural option. This growing demand presents significant market opportunities for manufacturers willing to invest in organic beef protein powder offerings.

Expansion of Distribution Channels:

The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has facilitated the expansion of distribution channels for beef protein powder, enabling manufacturers to reach a wider audience globally. E-commerce offers convenience, accessibility, and efficiency, making it an attractive option for both consumers and manufacturers alike.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73147<ype=S

Addressing Health and Fitness Concerns:

With increasing concerns about health, fitness, and obesity, consumers are turning to beef protein powder as a dietary supplement to support their wellness goals. Its high protein content, coupled with essential vitamins and minerals, makes it an effective tool for weight management, muscle development, and overall health improvement.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube