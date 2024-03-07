Precooked Corn Flour Market Forecast 2019-2029 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The rising prevalence of autoimmune digestive diseases and the increasing demand for gluten-free products have spurred a significant shift in the precooked corn flour market landscape. As consumers seek healthier alternatives, manufacturers are leveraging natural hydrocolloids to enhance the properties of gluten-free bread and cake products, catering to this unmet demand. Let’s delve deeper into the key trends, growth drivers, and market outlook shaping the precooked corn flour market:

Key Players and Market Developments

Empresas Polar

The Quaker Oats Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Goya Foods, Inc.

Harinera Del Valle

Groupe Limagrain.

Natural Hydrocolloids as Gluten Substitutes:

With the demand for gluten-free products on the rise, companies in the precooked corn flour market are turning to natural hydrocolloids to mimic the viscoelastic attributes of gluten in bread and cake products. Gums such as xanthan and carboxy methyl cellulose are being used pervasively to enhance dough performance and alter cake characteristics, improving the overall quality of gluten-free bakery products.

Expanding Offerings and Organic Trends:

While conventional precooked corn flour remains popular, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for organic food grains. Manufacturers are expanding their offerings to include gluten-free pasta made from white corn and sorghum, tapping into the growing consumer preference for organic and natural food products. Additionally, initiatives such as obtaining certifications and approvals for organic products underscore the commitment of manufacturers to quality and sustainability.

Nixtamalization and the Rise of Mexican Cuisine:

The adoption of nixtamalization, a traditional technique to increase the bioavailability of vitamins in grains and enhance flavor, is bolstering exports and fueling the demand for Mexican food in European countries. Corn, an essential ingredient in Mexican cuisine, is experiencing increased demand, prompting market leaders to support farmers in producing natural varieties of corn to meet consumer preferences for organic and authentic ingredients.

Food Extrusion Technology Driving Innovation:

Food extrusion processes are revolutionizing the production of healthy and convenient food products, offering manufacturers the ability to streamline operations and enhance product quality. The extrusion technology is particularly instrumental in the development of high-quality products with increased dietary fiber content, addressing nutritional deficiencies associated with gluten-free diets.

Market Outlook:

The global precooked corn flour market, projected to reach approximately US$ 2 billion by 2019, is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. With steady consumption of traditional food products, availability of raw materials, and increasing consumption of Mexican cuisine, the market is poised for continued growth.

