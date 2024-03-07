Lentil Protein Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2020-2030

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, the global food industry has witnessed a notable shift towards plant-based proteins, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets. Lentil protein, derived from lentils, has emerged as a key player in this market, offering a sustainable and nutritious alternative to traditional meat-based proteins. Let’s explore the factors driving the growth of the lentil protein market and its promising future prospects:

Key Players and Market Developments

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Parabel USA Inc.

Henry Broch Foods

Biorefinery Solutions

AGT Food and Ingredients

Ingredion Inc.

AMCO Proteins

BI Nutraceuticals, Inc.

GEMEF Industries

Vestkorn Milling AS

Evolving Consumer Preferences and Niche Trends:

The rise of niche food trends, particularly in the past decade, has spurred the development of innovative food products and ingredients. Plant-based proteins, including lentil protein, have gained immense popularity worldwide due to their nutritional benefits and potential advantages over meat-based proteins. As consumers become increasingly conscious of their dietary choices, the demand for plant-based proteins such as lentil protein continues to rise.

Mounting Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Pressures:

Environmental sustainability and ethical considerations are driving food manufacturers to explore alternative protein sources. Additionally, the exponential growth of the vegan population, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe, is further fueling the demand for lentil protein. With consumers seeking sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives, lentil protein has emerged as a viable solution for meeting these preferences.

Health Benefits and Nutritional Value:

Lentils are rich in essential nutrients such as iron, folate, lean protein, and dietary fiber, making lentil protein an attractive option for health-conscious consumers. As consumers become more aware of the health benefits associated with plant-based diets, the demand for lentil protein is expected to grow steadily. Lentil protein’s versatility and nutritional profile make it suitable for a wide range of food and beverage applications, further driving its adoption by food manufacturers.

Innovations in Product Development:

Food and beverage manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative plant-based protein products to the market. Companies are expanding their product portfolios to cater to the growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives. For example, Parabel USA Inc. recently launched a neutral-colored pure protein hydrolysate derived from lentils, offering an allergen-free substitute for other plant proteins such as soy and pea.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of plant-based proteins, including lentil protein, as consumers seek immune-boosting and safety-conscious food options. While offline sales may experience temporary disruptions due to lockdown measures, companies in the lentil protein market are focusing on expanding their online sales channels and leveraging social media marketing to reach consumers.

Future Outlook and Market Projections:

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the global lentil protein market is projected to reach a market value of approximately US$ 181 million by the end of 2030, with a moderate CAGR of 4.8%. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for plant-based products, ongoing innovations in meat alternatives, and growing investments in research and development are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

