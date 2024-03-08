Healthcare ERP Market to Reach USD 9.6 Bn by 2031| TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

The global healthcare ERP market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 9.6 Bn by 2031.

Post COVID-19, telehealth and remote patient monitoring drive revenue opportunities. In Africa, healthcare ERP adoption faces challenges due to concerns about job security, necessitating investment in training programs for staff. The rise in ERP implementation at hospitals to manage digital patient data is expected to boost market growth.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45549&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Rapid Adoption of Healthcare ERP Systems Contributing to Market Growth

Healthcare enterprise resource planning (ERP) has become essential within the global healthcare system, serving as a fundamental component. The increasing adoption of ERP systems by healthcare professionals is driving demand, aimed at reducing operational expenses and enhancing patient outcomes.

Various healthcare institutions, ranging from clinics to hospitals and emergency departments worldwide, are actively exploring ERP implementation to enhance operational effectiveness. These developments are propelling the expansion of the global healthcare ERP market, facilitating precise monitoring of key performance indicators (KPIs), cost optimization, and the streamlining of backend operations. The integration of ERP into healthcare IT frameworks in emerging economies has empowered healthcare industry stakeholders to modernize their IT infrastructure significantly.

Healthcare facilities and firms are increasingly adopting cloud-based ERP systems for benefits like lower ownership costs, flexibility, and constant upgrades. On-premises systems are costly, making cloud ERP more appealing, especially for small and medium companies. The growing use of ERP systems among these businesses aims to reduce operational costs and enhance functionality. Additionally, pharmacies and laboratories are integrating ERP systems for inventory, accounts, purchasing, sales, and point-of-sale operations.

Major Players:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC,Azalea Health,CentralBOS, LLC,CPSI,Deskera,Elinext Group,Focus Softnet Pvt. Ltd.,Infor,Infosys Limited,Medical Information Technology, Inc.,Microsoft,Oracle,Premier,Rootstock Software,Sage Group plc,SAP,The HCI Group (Tech Mahindra Limited),Wipro Limited,Workday, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Offering Solutions Cloud-based On-premises Services



Application Inventory & Material Management Supply Chain & Logistics Management Patient Relationship Management Finance & Billing Others



End-user Hospitals Clinics Long & Short Term Facilities Others



Drivers:

Healthcare business management system adoption is low, with only 38.4% of U.S. hospitals having ERP solutions as of 2018.

Around 60% of U.S. hospitals lack an ERP solution.

Despite low adoption rates, nearly 200 hospitals are currently contracting, installing, or planning to purchase an ERP solution.

Hospitals have prioritized clinical and financial improvements over the past decade, driven by initiatives like value-based care and the meaningful use mandate.

Adoption of EMR systems has been a focus due to initiatives promoting clinical quality improvement and federal mandates.

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45549<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Regional Overview:

In terms of region, the global healthcare ERP market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Rise in demand for advanced technological solutions among healthcare professionals and clinicians to deliver high quality care to patients, elimination of data silos for back-end operations, and reduction of operational costs are the key factors driving the market in North America

Rapidly expanding and robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players, and rise in demand for sophisticated technological solutions propel the market in the region

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into ERP systems.

Shift towards cloud-based ERP solutions for enhanced scalability and flexibility.

Customization of ERP systems to cater to specific healthcare workflows and requirements.

Future Outlook:

The future of the healthcare ERP market looks promising, with continued advancements in technology and growing acceptance of digital solutions in healthcare. As regulatory pressures mount and the need for operational efficiency increases, the demand for ERP solutions is expected to soar.

Key Market Study Points:

Adoption rates across different segments and regions.

Impact of emerging technologies on ERP systems.

Customer preferences and satisfaction levels with existing ERP solutions.

Regulatory landscape and its influence on market dynamics.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Medical Device Technologies Market to Reach USD 662.7 Bn by 2028

Biogas Blending Market to Surpass US$ 342.8 Billion by 2031 due to High Demand for Biogas Blending in Residential Sector

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube