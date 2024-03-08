Arterial Stents Market Size to Cross USD 17.8 Bn by 2025 with CAGR of 9.5 % | Exclusive Study by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

Arterial stents, small metal mesh tubes expanding within coronary arteries, drive the global market growth. Atherosclerosis and advanced stent technology, like bioresorbable stents, contribute to this expansion. Key growth drivers include the success of arterial stents in treating coronary and peripheral artery disorders and the trend towards minimally invasive procedures, enhancing blood flow.

A TMR report forecasts a 9.5% CAGR for the global arterial stents market from 2017 to 2025. With a valuation of US $8 billion in 2016, it’s projected to reach US $17.8 billion by 2025.

The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the growing number of patients with artery blockages are significant factors driving market growth. Recent technological innovations also contribute to market expansion. Factors such as hypertension, rising cardiovascular disorders among the elderly, and obesity levels are expected to further propel the arterial stents market.

Prominent Ventures:

Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories. Cook Medical, Lifetech Scientific, Gore Medical, Biosensors International Group Ltd, BIOTRONIK AG, and Medtronic.

Segmentation:

by Product

Coronary Stents Bare Metal Stents Drug-eluting Stents Bioresorbable Stents Others

Peripheral Stents Self-expandable Stents Balloon-expandable Stents Others



by Application

Coronary Artery

Carotid Artery

Iliac Artery

Femoral & Popliteal Artery

Others

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers : Technological advancements, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and growing geriatric population.

: Technological advancements, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and growing geriatric population. Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements, high cost associated with stent procedures, and concerns regarding long-term efficacy and safety of stents.

Market Trends

Focus on Bioresorbable Stents : Growing interest in bioresorbable stents that gradually dissolve in the body, reducing the risk of long-term complications associated with traditional stents.

: Growing interest in bioresorbable stents that gradually dissolve in the body, reducing the risk of long-term complications associated with traditional stents. Personalized Medicine: Shift towards personalized medicine approaches, with the development of stents tailored to individual patient characteristics and disease profiles.

Future Outlook

The arterial stents market is poised for significant growth and innovation in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Key market players are expected to focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global market.

Key Market Study Points

Market size and growth projections

Regional analysis and market dynamics

Competitive landscape and key market players

Regulatory landscape and market challenges

Emerging trends and future outlook

