Chest Drainage Devices Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during Forecast Period 2023-2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global chest drainage devices market was valued at US$ 799.6 million in 2022. It is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2031.

Key drivers of market growth include the rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and thoracic surgeries, alongside advancements in medical technology. Additionally, factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, a surge in healthcare expenditure, and heightened awareness about chest drainage devices among medical professionals worldwide are contributing to the expansion of the market.

A chest drainage device, also known as a thoracic drainage device or chest tube system, is a medical tool used to remove air, blood, or other fluids from the pleural cavity, crucial in managing respiratory conditions and thoracic injuries. The pleural cavity, located between the chest wall and lungs, can accumulate abnormal air (pneumothorax), blood (hemothorax), or fluid (pleural effusion), leading to serious complications like lung collapse.

Available in various sizes and configurations, these devices are essential in hospitals, emergency rooms, and surgical settings for draining fluids from the pleural space, facilitating lung re-expansion, and aiding recovery. Growing demand for safe and efficient pleural fluid drainage systems is fueling the global market, with manufacturers introducing portable chest tube drainage systems for home use.

Key Players:

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Getinge AB, ICU Medical, Inc., Medela AG, Medtronic, Redax S.p.a., Rocket Medical plc., Sinapi Biomedical, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Inc., and Vygon SAS

Segmentation:

Product Thoracic Drainage Systems Analog Digital Trocar Drains Unsecured Needles Secured Needles Pleural Drainage Catheters PVC Others Thoracic Drainage Kits



Application Thoracic Surgeries & Pulmonology Cardiac Surgeries General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine Infectious Diseases Oncology & Pain Management Military / Damage Control / Disaster Medicine



End-user Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Urgent Care or Outpatient Care Ambulatory Surgical Centers Military Medical Facilities Ambulance Services



Rise in Demand for Highly Effective Thoracic Drainage Systems

The thoracic drainage systems segment is poised to dominate the global market due to its superior performance, efficiency, and patient-centric benefits. These systems effectively manage thoracic conditions like pleural effusions and pneumothorax, offering precise control and consistent suction.

Their innovative design ensures optimal fluid removal and air evacuation, reducing complications and promoting faster recovery. Equipped with advanced features like digital monitoring and automatic regulation, thoracic drainage systems enhance healthcare professionals’ ability to provide personalized care.

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in Chest Drainage Devices Industry:

In January 2022 , ICU Medical, Inc., a medical device company in infusion therapy and critical care applications, acquired Smiths Medical, Inc. from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. would access Smiths Medical’s chest drainage device portfolio through this acquisition.

, ICU Medical, Inc., a medical device company in infusion therapy and critical care applications, acquired Smiths Medical, Inc. from Smiths Group plc. ICU Medical, Inc. would access Smiths Medical’s chest drainage device portfolio through this acquisition. In January 2020, Centese completed the first clinical study of its Thoraguard digital drainage system in cardiac surgery at Stanford University Medical Center. Thoraguard is the first surgical drainage device that can automatically clear clogs without human intervention. It also digitally measures and displays hourly drainage volume and trends, which can help clinicians make better decisions about patient care after cardiac surgery.

Market Trends:

Adoption of portable and compact chest drainage devices.

Integration of digital technologies for real-time monitoring and data management.

Focus on product innovation to improve efficacy and patient comfort.

Future Outlook:

The chest drainage devices market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options. With ongoing research and development activities, the market is expected to witness the introduction of novel products, further enhancing patient outcomes and driving market expansion.

