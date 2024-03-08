Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the 2023-2031 Forecast Period, reaching US$ 5.8 Billion: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

In 2022, the global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices industry was valued at US$ 1.9 billion. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 5.8 billion by the end of 2031.

The wearable heart monitoring devices market is expected to see a rise in size in the coming years due to improvements in patient compliance. Additionally, the increased emphasis on early detection and prevention of cardiac abnormalities is forecasted to drive demand for wearable heart monitoring devices in the near future.

Heart monitoring devices utilize heart signals generated throughout each cardiac cycle to evaluate the heart’s condition. Various technologies such as phonocardiography, electrocardiography, photoplethysmography, and seismocardiography are employed to assess heart functionality. The trend towards at-home cardiac monitoring is increasing, particularly for long-term monitoring, aiming to mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Wearable cardiac monitors offer continuous monitoring of heart rate and other cardiac parameters in a convenient and non-invasive manner. These devices, typically worn on the wrist or chest, can track heart rate, rhythm, and other relevant data. These benefits are expected to drive growth in the wearable heart monitoring devices market in the coming years.

Major players:

Kinetec Medical Products Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Google, Medisana GmbH, Polar Electro, SUUNTO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Garmin Ltd.

Segmentation:

Product Chest Straps & Patches Pulse Oximeters Blood Pressure Monitors Smartwatches Others (Wrist Monitors, ECG Finger Sensors, etc.)



Application Healthcare Monitoring Consumer Wellness Others (Research, etc.)



End-user Hospitals Specialty Centers Academic & Research Institutes Home Use Others (Ambulatory Service Centers, Nursing Homes, etc.)



Increase in Demand for Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices for Home Use

The home use end-user segment accounted for major share of 51.2% in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Home-use wearable heart monitoring devices provide individuals with the convenience of monitoring their heart health from the comfort of their own homes. Users can wear the devices throughout the day, allowing continuous monitoring of their heart rate, activity, and other relevant metrics without the need for hospital visits or medical appointments.

Key Developments:

In May 2023, HeartBeam, Inc., a cardiac technology company, entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung, extending the existing SAA between LIVMOR and Samsung. HeartBeam acquired the assets of LIVMOR earlier in 2023.

HeartBeam, Inc., a cardiac technology company, entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with Samsung, extending the existing SAA between LIVMOR and Samsung. HeartBeam acquired the assets of LIVMOR earlier in 2023. In January 2023, Philips expanded their partnership with Masimo to integrate Masimo’s W1 smartwatch into its lineup of patient-monitoring software

Philips expanded their partnership with Masimo to integrate Masimo’s W1 smartwatch into its lineup of patient-monitoring software In June 2020, B-Secur and LifeQ announced a collaboration to produce leading wearable heartbeat biometric and health monitoring capabilities

Regional Outlook:

The latest forecast for the wearable heart monitoring devices market suggests that North America is poised to maintain the largest share from 2023 to 2031. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major manufacturers and ongoing research and development efforts driving market dynamics in the region. In 2022, Google introduced the Google Pixel Watch with an ECG app designed to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing a surge in adoption of wearable devices, buoyed by increasing disposable income. This trend is contributing to the market’s growth, with several health technology providers in the region offering affordable wearable heart monitoring devices.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in wearable devices, growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions.

Challenges: Data security concerns, regulatory hurdles, limited reimbursement policies, high device costs.

Market Trends:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in wearable devices for predictive analytics.

Development of wearable patches and smart clothing for continuous heart monitoring.

Collaboration between healthcare providers and technology companies to enhance the functionality of wearable heart monitoring devices.

Future Outlook:

The wearable heart monitoring devices market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing adoption of telemedicine, and rising healthcare awareness among consumers. As these devices become more affordable and user-friendly, their adoption is likely to become widespread across various demographics.

