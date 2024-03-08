Smart Hospitals Market to Grow at a 17.7% CAGR from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 184.9 Billion: As per TMR Study

In 2022, the global Smart Hospitals industry reached a valuation of US$ 41.9 billion. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 184.9 billion by 2031.

The global smart hospitals market is experiencing rapid expansion, harnessing advanced technologies to elevate patient care, streamline operations, and maximize resource utilization. With a surge in demand for cutting-edge healthcare services and increasing adoption of digital technologies, the smart hospitals market is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

Smart hospitals utilize advanced technologies and digital solutions to improve patient care, enhance operational efficiency, and optimize resource management. They employ smart systems for managing medical equipment, inventory, and workflow, along with digital communication tools for seamless collaboration among healthcare professionals. Benefits include reduced errors, enhanced safety, improved outcomes, efficiency, and cost savings. They enable interoperability and data exchange between healthcare systems and devices, utilizing real-time monitoring, remote patient monitoring, AI algorithms for data analysis, and personalized patient care.

Key Companies:

Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare (General Electric), Medtronic PLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions (Honeywell International Inc.), Stanley Healthcare, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Schneider Electric Healthcare, and ThoughtWire Corp.

Market Segmentation:

Component Hardware Systems & Software Services



Service Offered General Super Specialty Others



Connectivity Wired Wireless



Application Electronic Health Records & Clinical Workflow Medical Assistance Medical Connected Imaging Remote Medical Management Others



Technological Advancements in Remote Healthcare

Technological advancements and the growing demand for remote healthcare services are fueling the expansion of smart hospitals. The convergence of IoT, AI, big data analytics, and telemedicine has led to the development of innovative healthcare solutions.

Smart hospitals utilize IoT integration for real-time patient monitoring and remote management of medical equipment, enhancing personalized care delivery beyond traditional clinical settings. AI analyzes patient data to enable early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans, while AI-powered chatbots offer continuous support to patients.

Big data analytics in smart hospitals aid in trend identification, resource optimization, and evidence-based care delivery, supporting research and public health initiatives. The surge in demand for remote healthcare services, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drives the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies in smart hospitals, improving healthcare accessibility and reducing the burden on physical facilities.

Key Developments:

In July 2022 , GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, inaugurated its 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India. The lab has been established to pioneer advancements in healthcare solutions through the utilization of 5G technology alongside other cutting-edge innovations, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and advanced visualization.

, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, inaugurated its 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India. The lab has been established to pioneer advancements in healthcare solutions through the utilization of 5G technology alongside other cutting-edge innovations, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, and advanced visualization. In February 2022, GE Healthcare entered into a partnership with AWS to introduce AI-powered diagnostic imaging cloud solutions tailored for healthcare institutions. The collaboration aims to enhance clinical insights and revolutionize healthcare standards through the integration of supplementary components, including sensor data, genomics, and laboratory test results.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Integration of AI and machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and personalized patient care.

Adoption of wearable devices and mobile health applications for remote monitoring and patient engagement.

Implementation of blockchain technology to enhance data security and interoperability.

Emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency through smart building automation systems.

Future Outlook:

The future of smart hospitals looks promising, with continued innovation driving the development of novel solutions aimed at transforming healthcare delivery. As technology becomes more advanced and accessible, smart hospitals will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare worldwide.

Key Market Study Points: