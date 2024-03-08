Pediatric Home-use Medical Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 to 2031, Reaching Valuation of US$ 4.27 Billion: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

The global pediatric home-use medical devices market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the market is projected to exceed US$ 4.27 Bn.

Analysts emphasize the importance of versatile device development to accommodate the dynamic physiological changes in children. Technological advancements have shifted healthcare focus towards community and home settings, with emphasis on portable and simplified medical devices. Miniaturization of medical equipment enables easier transportation to homes, promoting comfort and normalcy for pediatric patients. Market players are introducing new products like neonatology home medical equipment to meet the increasing demand for home-use medical devices.

The medical specialty known as pediatrics is dedicated to the treatment and care of newborns, kids, and teenagers. Infants in-home medical equipment is used to treat or diagnose infants. Established pediatric child health technology networks support multi-professional stakeholder collaborations, involving children and their families, to accelerate the development and spread of new medical devices for pediatrics. This helps provide scalable offerings to the commercial sector.

Technological Advancements Propelling Usage of Home-use Medical Devices

Technological advancements have brought forth new pediatric care devices like mHealth devices, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin delivery systems. These innovations mirror Amazon’s KidsMD, an Alexa-powered home appliance offering health advice for children developed by Boston Children’s Hospital. Such advancements are expected to propel the global pediatric home-use medical devices market share in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Medela, Owlet, Bempu Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ventec Life Systems, DIMA ITALIA, Drager, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Market Segmentation:

Product Ventilators Monitoring Systems Heated Humidifiers Suction Equipment Oxygen Supplier Food & IV Pumps Nebulizers Others



Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Retailers



Key Developments:

In March 2022 , Owlet, a U.S.-based medical baby tech company, rolled out a new product, Owlet Dream Sock Plus, which can be used on children of up to 18 months. The wearable device is a smart sock that can track heart rate and movement via Bluetooth. It can also tap sleep status and statistics over time.

, Owlet, a U.S.-based medical baby tech company, rolled out a new product, Owlet Dream Sock Plus, which can be used on children of up to 18 months. The wearable device is a smart sock that can track heart rate and movement via Bluetooth. It can also tap sleep status and statistics over time. In 2020, OMRON Healthcare, a health monitoring solutions company, created the world’s first clinically-validated medical device, WheezeScan, which accurately detects wheezing in young children

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, North America held a substantial portion of the global pediatric home-use medical devices market, driven by heightened awareness and the availability of advanced products in the region. Consequently, the forecast for the pediatric home-use medical devices market in North America looks promising.

Moreover, the rise in chronic diseases among children, increasing awareness regarding the advantages of home-use devices in countries like India and Indonesia, and a surge in government investments in healthcare systems across South Asia are expected to bolster the pediatric home-use medical devices market in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years.

Market Trends:

Shift towards remote monitoring and telemedicine solutions.

Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT technology in pediatric medical devices.

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine for pediatric patients.

Future Outlook:

The pediatric home-use medical devices market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing adoption of home healthcare solutions, and growing awareness about pediatric health.

Key Market Study Points:

Adoption rates of different types of pediatric home-use medical devices.

Market penetration in various geographic regions.

Consumer preferences and purchasing behavior.

Regulatory landscape and compliance requirements.

