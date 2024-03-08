Continence Care Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 26 Bn by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 5.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

The global continence care market reached a value of US$ 14 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 26 billion.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50643&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

With the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth services are poised for rapid growth in the healthcare industry. Companies must address the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). To mitigate this issue, players in the continence care market should transition from traditional indwelling catheters to increasing the availability of urinary catheters like intermittent catheters. Manufacturers are focusing on innovating non-implantable and wearable electrical stimulation devices, known for their efficacy in treating and managing stress, urge, and mixed incontinence in both men and women. Additionally, companies should consider diversifying their production into over-the-counter (OTC) products such as tampons and drugs like skeletal muscle relaxants to broaden revenue streams.

Minimally Invasive OTC Continence Care Devices Improving Patient Outcomes

The continence care market is witnessing a surge in demand for minimally invasive surgery and devices aimed at minimizing complications. These devices play a crucial role in preventing bladder injuries and improving product outcomes, ultimately leading to reduced hospitalization and treatment costs. For example, non-implantable electrical stimulation devices for pelvic floor are more cost-effective compared to implantable alternatives.

To meet the growing demand, companies in the continence care sector are enhancing their research and development capabilities. They are focusing on expanding the range of FDA-approved over-the-counter (OTC) products suitable for home care settings. Additionally, the introduction of patented home continence care devices is enhancing the reputation of medical technology companies. There is a particular need for devices capable of addressing stress, urge, mixed urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence.

Key Drivers:

High prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, driven by factors like aging population and technological advancements, is expected to propel the global continence care market.

Approximately 400 million people worldwide suffer from urinary incontinence or bladder issues.

Stress urinary incontinence, affecting millions globally, is the most common form.

In the U.S., about 33 million adults have overactive bladder symptoms, with one in three women affected by urinary incontinence.

Women with urinary incontinence in the U.S. spend approximately US$ 900 annually for routine care.

In the U.K., one in three women and one in ten men suffer from urinary incontinence.

Around 70% to 80% of individuals aged 80 experience symptoms of an overactive bladder, according to the International Incontinence Society.

Major Players:

ABENA A/S,Atlantic Therapeutics,Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Beambridge Medical Ltd.,Becton,Dickinson and Company,Boston Scientific Corporation,Coloplast A/S,ConvaTec Group plc,Drylock Technologies,Hollister Incorporated,InControl Medical LLC,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Optimum Medical Limited,Pacey MedTech Ltd.,Renew Medical, Inc.,Uresta,Urocare Products, Inc.,Vesiflo, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Urinary Catheters External Catheters Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters Catheter Accessories Male Bodyworn Urinals Mechanical Devices for Women with Urinary Incontinence Urethral Inserts Intravaginal Devices Urine Drainage Bags & Accessories Leg Drainage Bags Night Drainage Bags Accessories Absorbents Penile Clamps Non-implantable Electrical Stimulation Devices Others



By Indication Urge Urinary Incontinence (UUI) Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) Mixed Urinary Incontinence (MUI) Others



By End-user Acute Care Facilities Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Others



Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=50643<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Regional Overview:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Adoption of innovative continence care products such as wearable devices and smart catheters.

Growing preference for minimally invasive treatment options.

Integration of technology in continence care management, including telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions.

Future Outlook:

The continence care market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in treatment options, increasing adoption of telemedicine for continence management, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market trends and growth drivers.

Assessment of market segmentation and regional dynamics.

Evaluation of competitive landscape and key players.

Examination of recent developments and technological advancements in continence care.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Automotive Air Suspension Market Size Worth US$ 26.5 Billion by 2031; Owing to Rise in Demand for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to Hit USD 71.6 Bn by 2032

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube