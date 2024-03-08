Airway Management Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022-2031, reaching US$ 2.3 Billion: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc.–

In 2021, the global airway management devices market reached a value of US$ 1.1 billion. Projections suggest a steady growth trajectory, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031, aiming to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2031.

The market’s expansion is primarily fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic respiratory ailments worldwide. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and collaborative agreements between major and emerging market players, particularly in regions like India, are bolstering growth. Factors such as the aging population, increasing instances of preterm births, and efforts to enhance survival rates further contribute to market advancement.

Despite these opportunities, there’s a pressing need for companies in the global airway management market to concentrate on developing cost-effective devices to cater to patient needs effectively. Moreover, the healthcare sector’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in patient admissions to emergency care units and ICUs, prompting healthcare facilities to procure respiratory devices to meet potential future demand during similar crises.

The global airway management devices market is expected to grow significantly from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD. These conditions often necessitate the use of positive air pressure devices such as ventilators. Key equipment includes endotracheal tubes, laryngoscope handles and blades, positive airway pressure devices, and oropharyngeal airways, primarily used in surgical settings for better patient outcomes. Major players in the market are prioritizing the development of technologically advanced respiratory devices to enhance patient care.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Olympus Corporation, Smiths Medical, and Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Supraglottic Device Infraglottic Device Resuscitators Laryngoscope



Patient Age Adult Pediatric



End-user Operating Room (OR) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Others



Key Developments:

In October 2020 , Olympus Corporation announced the commercial launch of HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) developed by M.I. Tech and distributed exclusively through Olympus in the U.S.

, Olympus Corporation announced the commercial launch of HANAROSTENT Esophagus TTS self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) developed by M.I. Tech and distributed exclusively through Olympus in the U.S. In September 2019 , Olympus Corporation, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for surgical and medical procedures, among other core businesses, announced that it had launched two video rhino-laryngoscopes. It is proposed to be specially designed for laryngological examinations, namely the ENF-VH2/V4.

, Olympus Corporation, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for surgical and medical procedures, among other core businesses, announced that it had launched two video rhino-laryngoscopes. It is proposed to be specially designed for laryngological examinations, namely the ENF-VH2/V4. In September 2018, Royal Philips announced that it had developed a resuscitation device by getting in collaboration with the Consortium for Affordable Medical Technologies (CAMTech) to help decrease neonatal mortality

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market drivers include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in airway management devices. However, challenges such as product recalls, stringent regulatory requirements, and the high cost of advanced devices may hinder market growth.

Market Trends

Emerging trends in the airway management devices market include the adoption of video laryngoscopes, advancements in disposable devices, and the integration of wireless technology for remote monitoring.

Future Outlook

The future outlook for the airway management devices market is promising, with a focus on innovation, product development, and strategic partnerships. The market is expected to witness sustained growth driven by the rising demand for respiratory support devices and the increasing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies.

Key Market Study Points

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Assessment of market segmentation and regional trends.

Examination of regulatory frameworks and their impact on market growth.

Evaluation of competitive landscape and strategic initiatives adopted by key players.

