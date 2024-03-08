U.S. Injectable Contraceptives Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Trends and Demand Analysis Till 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. Injectable Contraceptives Market is experiencing significant growth as more individuals opt for long-acting, reversible contraceptive methods. Injectable contraceptives offer convenience, effectiveness, and discretion, contributing to their rising popularity among women of reproductive age. This article explores the current landscape, trends, and factors driving the growth of the U.S. Injectable Contraceptives Market.

U.S. Injectable Contraceptives market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 339.6 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global U.S. Injectable Contraceptives market are

Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Market Dynamics:

Increasing Demand for Long-Acting Contraception: The demand for long-acting contraceptive methods, such as injectable contraceptives, is rising due to their high efficacy and convenience. Injectable contraceptives provide protection against unintended pregnancies for extended periods, reducing the need for frequent interventions compared to other forms of contraception. Expansion of Reproductive Health Services: The availability and accessibility of reproductive health services, including family planning clinics, healthcare provider offices, and community health centers, play a crucial role in driving the uptake of injectable contraceptives. Efforts to expand access to contraceptive services, reduce financial barriers, and increase awareness contribute to market growth. Focus on Patient-Centered Care: Healthcare providers are increasingly emphasizing patient-centered care, offering comprehensive contraceptive counseling, personalized treatment plans, and shared decision-making to meet the diverse needs and preferences of individuals seeking contraception. Injectable contraceptives are valued for their discreetness, effectiveness, and reversibility, aligning with patient-centered care principles.

Key Trends and Innovations:

Development of New Formulations: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in the development of new formulations of injectable contraceptives to enhance user experience, address side effects, and improve patient satisfaction. Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) with extended duration of action, reduced hormone doses, and improved injection techniques are among the innovations driving market growth. Expansion of Contraceptive Options: The introduction of new contraceptive options, such as progestin-only injectables and combination estrogen-progestin injectables, expands the range of choices available to individuals considering injectable contraception. Diverse formulations cater to different patient preferences, medical needs, and contraindications, promoting contraceptive access and autonomy. Integration of Contraceptive Services: Healthcare systems are integrating contraceptive services into primary care settings, reproductive health clinics, and community-based programs to increase access and streamline patient pathways to contraception. Collaborative care models, telemedicine platforms, and pharmacist-led initiatives facilitate contraceptive initiation, follow-up, and adherence, enhancing continuity of care.

Market Segmentation –

Product Type Subcutaneous MedroxyProgesterone Acetate (MPA) Intramuscular Depot MedroxyProgesterone Acetate (MPA)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in U.S. Injectable Contraceptives Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the U.S. Injectable Contraceptives Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global U.S. Injectable Contraceptives industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

