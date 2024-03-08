Cancer Biologics Market Leading Competitors, Regional Trends and Growth Outlook by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Cancer Biologics Market encompasses a diverse range of therapeutic agents derived from biological sources, including monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and other biologic agents, used for the treatment of various types of cancer. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, treatment modalities, key players, recent developments, and future outlook within the cancer biologics sector.

Cancer biologics represent a paradigm shift in cancer treatment, offering targeted and precision therapies that selectively kill cancer cells, modulate the immune system, and inhibit tumor growth while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Biologic agents have revolutionized cancer care by improving treatment outcomes, reducing toxicity, and expanding treatment options for patients with cancer.

Cancer Biologics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 185.0 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global Cancer Biologics market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GSK plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Rising Cancer Incidence: Cancer remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. The growing prevalence of cancer, aging population, lifestyle factors, and environmental exposures contribute to the increasing demand for effective cancer treatments, including biologic therapies.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Technological innovations, molecular biology research, and drug discovery efforts have led to the development of novel biologic agents targeting specific molecular pathways, genetic mutations, and immune checkpoints implicated in cancer pathogenesis, enabling personalized and precision medicine approaches.

Shifting Treatment Paradigms: The advent of cancer immunotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and targeted therapies has transformed the landscape of cancer treatment, offering durable responses, improved survival outcomes, and long-term disease control for patients with various malignancies, including melanoma, lung cancer, and hematologic malignancies.

Treatment Modalities

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs): Monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, rituximab, and pembrolizumab are widely used in cancer therapy for their ability to target specific antigens expressed on cancer cells, activate immune responses, and induce antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), leading to tumor cell death.

Cancer Immunotherapies: Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), adoptive cell therapies, and cancer vaccines harness the power of the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells, restore immune surveillance, and enhance antitumor immunity, offering durable responses and long-term survival benefits in certain cancer types.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), adoptive cell therapies, and cancer vaccines harness the power of the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells, restore immune surveillance, and enhance antitumor immunity, offering durable responses and long-term survival benefits in certain cancer types. Targeted Therapies: Targeted biologic agents such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), proteasome inhibitors, and hormone receptor antagonists selectively inhibit key signaling pathways and molecular targets involved in cancer cell proliferation, survival, and metastasis, providing personalized treatment options based on tumor biology and genetic alterations.

Recent Developments

Bispecific Antibodies: Bispecific antibodies capable of targeting multiple antigens or engaging immune effector cells and tumor cells simultaneously represent a promising class of cancer biologics with enhanced potency, specificity, and potential for overcoming tumor resistance mechanisms.

CAR-T Cell Therapies: Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, engineered to express synthetic receptors targeting tumor-specific antigens, have shown remarkable efficacy in hematologic malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), with ongoing research exploring their application in solid tumors.

Future Outlook

The Cancer Biologics Market is poised for continued growth, driven by factors such as increasing investment in cancer research, advances in biotechnology, and evolving treatment paradigms emphasizing personalized and precision medicine approaches. Key trends shaping the future of the market include combination therapies, biomarker-driven treatment strategies, and innovative drug delivery technologies aimed at optimizing therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)- major share Naked mAb Conjugated mAb Bispecific mAb Recombinants Proteins Cancer Growth Inhibitors Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors Others (proteasome inhibitors) Vaccines Preventive Vaccines Therapeutic Vaccines CAR-T Cells Angiogenesis Inhibitors Interleukins (IL) Others (interferons (IFN), gene therapy, etc.)

Application Blood Cancer Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Gastric Cancer Ovarian Cancer Others (skin, liver cancer, etc.)

End-user Hospitals Cancer Centers Academics & Research Institutes



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Cancer Biologics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Cancer Biologics Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Cancer Biologics industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

