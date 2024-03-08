Allogeneic Stem Cell Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —The Allogeneic Stem Cell Market focuses on the development and utilization of stem cells sourced from donors for therapeutic purposes, offering potential treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, treatment modalities, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the allogeneic stem cell sector.

Allogeneic stem cells are derived from a donor other than the patient, providing a renewable source of cells for transplantation and regenerative medicine applications. These cells offer the potential to replace damaged or dysfunctional tissues, modulate immune responses, and restore normal physiological functions in patients with various medical conditions, including hematological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and degenerative disorders.

Allogeneic Stem Cell market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global Allogeneic Stem Cell market are

Mesoblast Limited, Gamida Cell Ltd., Novartis International AG, Cellectis SA, Magenta Therapeutics Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Kiadis Pharma N.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Celularity Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Nohla Therapeutics Inc., and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Regenerative Therapies: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, and unmet medical needs drive demand for regenerative therapies utilizing allogeneic stem cells to repair, regenerate, or replace damaged tissues and organs, offering potential treatments for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and orthopedic injuries.

Advancements in Stem Cell Research: Technological advancements, scientific breakthroughs, and regulatory approvals have accelerated the development of allogeneic stem cell therapies, enabling translation from preclinical studies to clinical trials and commercialization, with promising results in early-phase trials for various indications.

Investments and Partnerships: Increased investment from biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government agencies in stem cell research, clinical development, and manufacturing infrastructure drives innovation and collaboration in the allogeneic stem cell market, fostering product advancement and commercialization efforts.

Recent Developments

Off-the-Shelf Stem Cell Products: Advances in cell manufacturing technologies, cryopreservation techniques, and quality control processes enable the development of off-the-shelf allogeneic stem cell products, providing readily available, standardized cell therapies for clinical use without the need for donor-patient matching or lengthy manufacturing timelines.

Genetic Engineering and Editing: Genetic engineering and editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 enable precise modification of allogeneic stem cells to enhance therapeutic efficacy, improve engraftment, and minimize immune rejection, offering potential solutions for overcoming barriers to allogeneic cell transplantation.

Future Outlook

The Allogeneic Stem Cell Market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as scientific advancements, regulatory approvals, and increasing adoption of regenerative medicine therapies. Key trends shaping the future of the market include expansion into new therapeutic indications, optimization of manufacturing processes, and development of combination therapies harnessing the synergistic effects of allogeneic stem cells with other treatment modalities.

To capitalize on growth opportunities in the allogeneic stem cell market, stakeholders must prioritize investment in research and development, manufacturing infrastructure, and regulatory compliance to accelerate product development, streamline clinical translation, and commercialize safe and effective stem cell therapies for patients in need.

Market Segmentation –

Type Unmodified Stem Cell Transplant T-cell depleted Transplant Cord Blood Transplant Donor Lymphocyte Infusion (DLI)

Cell Source Bone Marrow Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) Umbilical Cord Blood Adipose Tissue Others (Placenta)

Application Musculoskeletal Disease Cardiovascular Disease Autoimmune Disease Oncology GvHD Others (Neuro Disorder and Pulmonary Disease)

End-user Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Center Others (Cancer Center and Research Institute)



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Allogeneic Stem Cell Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

