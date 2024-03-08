Asthma Biologics Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Asthma Biologics Market focuses on the development and utilization of biologic therapies for the treatment of asthma, a chronic inflammatory airway disease characterized by reversible airflow obstruction, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and airway inflammation. This research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, treatment modalities, key players, recent developments, and future prospects within the asthma biologics sector.

Asthma biologics encompass a class of targeted therapies designed to modulate specific immune pathways and inflammatory mediators implicated in the pathogenesis of asthma, offering precision treatment options for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma inadequately controlled by standard therapies such as inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators.

Asthma Biologics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 19.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

Get a Sample Copy of the Asthma Biologics Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85819

The significant players operating in the global Asthma Biologics market are

Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GSK plc, Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

High Disease Burden: Asthma affects millions of individuals worldwide, with significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs associated with exacerbations, hospitalizations, and impaired quality of life. The rising prevalence of asthma, environmental triggers, and comorbidities drive demand for effective treatment options, including biologic therapies.

Asthma affects millions of individuals worldwide, with significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs associated with exacerbations, hospitalizations, and impaired quality of life. The rising prevalence of asthma, environmental triggers, and comorbidities drive demand for effective treatment options, including biologic therapies. Unmet Medical Needs: Despite advances in asthma management, a subset of patients with severe or refractory asthma experience ongoing symptoms, exacerbations, and reduced lung function, highlighting the need for novel treatment approaches targeting underlying inflammatory pathways and immunological mechanisms driving asthma pathogenesis.

Despite advances in asthma management, a subset of patients with severe or refractory asthma experience ongoing symptoms, exacerbations, and reduced lung function, highlighting the need for novel treatment approaches targeting underlying inflammatory pathways and immunological mechanisms driving asthma pathogenesis. Advancements in Biotechnology: Technological innovations, molecular insights, and drug discovery efforts have led to the identification of novel therapeutic targets, biomarkers, and biologic agents for asthma, paving the way for the development of targeted immunomodulatory therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.

Treatment Modalities

Anti-Immunoglobulin E (IgE) Antibodies: Monoclonal antibodies targeting IgE, such as omalizumab, bind to circulating IgE antibodies, preventing their interaction with high-affinity receptors on mast cells and basophils, thereby reducing airway inflammation, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and allergic asthma exacerbations.

Monoclonal antibodies targeting IgE, such as omalizumab, bind to circulating IgE antibodies, preventing their interaction with high-affinity receptors on mast cells and basophils, thereby reducing airway inflammation, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and allergic asthma exacerbations. Interleukin (IL) Inhibitors: Biologic agents targeting IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 pathways, including mepolizumab, reslizumab, benralizumab, and dupilumab, modulate key immune mediators involved in eosinophilic inflammation, Th2 cytokine responses, and airway remodeling, offering targeted treatments for eosinophilic asthma and allergic phenotypes.

Biologic agents targeting IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13 pathways, including mepolizumab, reslizumab, benralizumab, and dupilumab, modulate key immune mediators involved in eosinophilic inflammation, Th2 cytokine responses, and airway remodeling, offering targeted treatments for eosinophilic asthma and allergic phenotypes. IL-5 Receptor Antagonists: IL-5 receptor antagonists block the binding of IL-5 to its receptor on eosinophils, inhibiting eosinophilic maturation, activation, and survival, thereby reducing eosinophilic inflammation and asthma exacerbations in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma unresponsive to standard therapies.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85819<ype=S

Recent Developments

Novel Biologic Agents: Next-generation biologic therapies targeting emerging immune pathways, such as IL-33, IL-25, thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), and chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule expressed on Th2 cells (CRTH2), are under investigation for their potential to further modulate type 2 inflammation and improve asthma control.

Next-generation biologic therapies targeting emerging immune pathways, such as IL-33, IL-25, thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), and chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule expressed on Th2 cells (CRTH2), are under investigation for their potential to further modulate type 2 inflammation and improve asthma control. Personalized Treatment Approaches: Biomarker-driven treatment strategies based on patient phenotypes, endotypes, and inflammatory profiles enable personalized selection of biologic therapies tailored to individual asthma subtypes, treatment responses, and disease severity, optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse effects.

Future Outlook

The Asthma Biologics Market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing disease prevalence, advancements in biotechnology, and expanding treatment indications for biologic therapies. Key trends shaping the future of the market include precision medicine approaches, combination therapies, and innovative drug delivery systems aimed at optimizing treatment response rates and improving long-term asthma control.

Market Segmentation –

Segmentation Drug Class Selective Immuno-suppressants Interleukin Inhibitors Others

Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies E-commerce Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Asthma Biologics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Asthma Biologics Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Asthma Biologics industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

High-performance adhesives market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/01/2838705/32656/en/High-performance-adhesives-market-Size-is-Expected-to-Reach-USD-19-1-billion-by-2031-Exhibit-a-CAGR-Growth-of-6-0-Analysis-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Industrial Brakes Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/01/2838762/32656/en/Industrial-Brakes-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Reach-USD-1-72-billion-by-2031-With-CAGR-of-3-7-Exclusive-Report-by-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453