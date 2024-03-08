Articulated Robot Market Booming: Reaches US$20.4 Billion

The Articulated Robot Market is forecasted to account for around US$ 20.4 billion in 2033, up from US$ 9.2 billion in 2023 advancing at a rate of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, as per the articulated robots market analysis by FMI.

The automotive industry has been a major catalyst for the growth of the market. As car manufacturers seek to improve efficiency and maintain high production standards, articulated robots have become essential in various stages of the manufacturing process.

From welding car bodies to assembling components, these robots have significantly contributed to the automotive industry’s growth, in turn, expanding the articulated robot market size.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17861

To stay competitive in the rapidly advancing automation landscape, many articulated robot manufacturers are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities into their products.

This integration allows robots to learn from their interactions, adapt to changing conditions, and optimize their performance over time, further enhancing efficiency and reducing downtime.

How Fierce is the Competition in the Articulated Robot Industry?

The competition in the articulated robot industry is fierce, with numerous established robotics manufacturers and emerging players vying for articulated robot market share.

Continuous advancements in technology and the growing demand for automation across industries have intensified the competition. Key players are constantly innovating and expanding their product portfolios to offer more versatile and efficient solutions.

Collaborations, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions are also prevalent strategies employed by companies to strengthen their market position. The dynamic and evolving marketplace for articulated robots reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence in this transformative industry.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17861

Key Takeaways:

The United States articulated robot market is forecasted to hold revenue of US$ 6.6 billion by 2033.

is forecasted to hold revenue of US$ 6.6 billion by 2033. The market in the United Kingdom is likely to account for a value share of US$ 1.0 billion by 2033 on a global level.

During the forecast period, the up to 16 kg sub-segment is projected to advance at 8.2% CAGR based on payload.

Based on function, the handling sub-segment is predicted to move forward at a rate of 8.1 % from 2023 to 2033.

The Japan articulated robot market is likely to secure a market share of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube