Global Single Cell Analysis System Industry to Achieve 7.8% CAGR, Crossing the US$ 7.2 Billion Milestone by 2033 | FMI

The Global Single Cell Analysis Systems Industry is on the brink of unprecedented growth, fueled by escalating demand for predictive testing, cancer diagnostics, stem cell research, and single-cell genomics. According to recent findings from FMI, the industry’s market value is poised to surge from US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 7.2 Billion by 2033, maintaining a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 onwards.

A key driver behind this remarkable growth is the heightened focus on drug discovery and development within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The relentless pursuit of advancements in medical science has created an unparalleled demand for sophisticated tools and technologies capable of unraveling the complexities of cellular behavior, functions, and interactions.

Single-cell analysis systems are at the forefront of meeting this demand, empowering researchers to delve into individual cells and unveil the vital nuances of cellular heterogeneity. This nuanced understanding plays a pivotal role in deciphering disease mechanisms and predicting accurate drug responses.

As drug discovery and development continue to be a priority for the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for single-cell analysis systems is expected to grow. These systems provide a powerful toolset for researchers to explore the intricacies of cellular biology, enabling them to make breakthroughs in understanding diseases and developing innovative treatments.

The utilization of various technologies, such as manual, semi-automated, and automated systems, for single-cell analysis, serves as a significant driver in the market. These diverse technological approaches cater to the different needs and preferences of researchers and scientists in conducting their studies. The availability of multiple options allows for flexibility and customization in single-cell analysis, enabling researchers to choose the most suitable system for their specific experimental requirements. This market driver reflects the importance of offering a range of technologies to accommodate the diverse needs of researchers and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of single-cell analysis.

Key Takeaways from this Global Single Cell Analysis System Industry Study:

In the single-cell analysis market, consumables take the lead as the top product category, accounting for a 49.3% market value share in 2022. This segment drives market growth due to its widespread utilization in diagnostic testing applications.

By system type, the automated cell analysis system holds the leading position with a market share of 42.0% in the single-cell analysis market in 2022, providing advanced and efficient solutions for studying individual cells.

By application, receptor functional analysis accounts for 14.3% of the total market share in 2022.

North America is the leading market by 36.9% market value share in 2022 in the single-cell analysis market, characterized by its strong presence of key market players, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in research and development.

“The rapid growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced diagnostics and research in fields like cancer and stem cell studies. This demand creates significant opportunities for innovation and global expansion in the market,” – says an analyst of Future Market Insights (FMI).

Global Single Cell Analysis System Industry Competition Pointers:

The omics field has started to rapidly evolve due to the advancement of technology and artificial intelligence intervention.

In May 2023, Deepcell introduces REM-I, an AI-powered single-cell analysis platform that enables scalable imaging, high-dimensional analysis, and cell sorting for unprecedented insights into cell biology and morpholomics.

In February 2023, Max Read Kits for single-cell applications are now available from Singular Genomics. The Max Read Kits are intended for use with the company’s G4 Sequencing Platform for single-cell applications.

Global Single Cell Analysis System Industry Key Players are:

10x Genomics

Fluidigm Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina

Takara Bio

Agilent Technologies

Mission Bio

NanoString Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

BGI Group

Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Single Cell Analysis System Industry:

By Product:

Instruments Flow Cytometers Polymerase Chain Reaction Mass Spectroscopy Next Generation Sequencing Systems High Content Screening Systems Automated Cell Counters Microscopes Cell Microarrays Hemocytometers Others

Consumables

Softwares

By System Type:

Manual Single Cell Analysis System

Semi-Automated Cell Analysis System

Automated Cell Analysis System

By Application:

Viral studies

Receptor Functional Analysis

Immunocytochemistry

Apoptosis

Pathogen Detection

Compound Mediated Cytotoxicity

Cell Viability and Proliferation

Stem Cell Monitoring

Gene expression

Cell Culture Monitoring

Angiogenesis

Cell Cycle Analysis

Other Application

Drug Screening

By Technology:

Impedance-Based Analysis

Biosensors and Fluorescent Probes

Fluorescence Microscopy

Time-lapse microscopy

Microfluidics-Based Systems

Others

Confocal Microscopy

Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy

