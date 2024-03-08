Gulf Corporation Council Cement Industry Projected to Surge to US$ 12,651.2 Million by 2032, Fueled by Robust Demand from Residential & Commercial Sectors

According to research conducted by Future Market Insights on the Gulf Corporation Council Cement industry, demand for cement to reach a valuation of US$ 12,651.2 Million by the end of the forecast period. Due to population growth, there is a greater need for residential structures. Along with the GCC Countries, this has increased the demand for cement globally.
A market for the consumption of goods has been created by the increasing demand for public infrastructure and non-residential buildings, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities. As a result, the expanding construction industry is driving up demand in the market.
Cement is a widely used construction material, which plays an important role in the industry. The growth of the construction industry is the major factor that may affect the market. As the construction & infrastructural projects increase, the demand for cement increases. Increasing government expenditure on such projects will help the cement market to witness a sales boom.
The market for construction materials has grown incrementally steadily over time. This is because several nations currently experience favorable economic conditions. Large public infrastructure projects are predicted to accelerate, opening up opportunities for public-private partnerships in the construction sector.
Furthermore, the anticipated rise in healthcare spending is likely to spur renovations of healthcare facilities, which is also anticipated to fuel a rise in demand for building materials like cement over the course of the forecast period.
“Consistently growing demand from construction industry, particularly commercial & residential segment is driving the demand for cement in GCC Countries.,” said an analyst at FMI.
Key Takeaways from the Cement Market Study
- The GCC Cement market is estimated to witness a growth forecast of 5.7% magnitude on a value basis.
- Saudi Arabia and UAE are expected to collectively hold around 70% of the overall market share.
- The Residential & Commercial Segment is to remain a key end-use segment and the industry is expected to consume cement at a rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
GCC Countries Cement Market is somewhat semi fragmented with key players holding significant shares of the market along with the presence of several medium & small-scale key players. Some of the top manufacturers include
- LafargeHolcim
- Anhui Conch Cement
- China National Building Material Co., Ltd
- Heidelberg Cement
- China Resources Cement
- Aditya Birla Group
- Saudi Cement. LTD
- Southern Province Cement Company
- Yanbu Cement Company
- Arabia Cement Company
- Al-Rashed Cement Company
- Yamama Cement
- Eastern Province Cement Co.
- Qatar National Cement Company
- Al Khalij Cement Company
- Oman Cement Company
- Raysut Cement Company
- Gulf Cement Company
- National Cement Co.
- Union Cement Company
- The Braj Binani Group
Key manufacturers are devoted to gaining significant market share and avoiding various challenges of the market. Key manufacturers are also signing agreements & contracts with end-use industries for long-term supply of material & to gain more profit. Moreover, Key manufacturers are engaged in research and development for product development and innovation.
For instance:
- In July 2022, Holcim Ltd. signed an agreement with Ol-Trans, a leader in the Polish ready-mix concrete market, to acquire its five concrete plants. The company says the acquisition will strengthen its local ready-mix concrete network and improve its carbon footprint.
- In June 2022, UltraTech Cement announced an expansion in its overall cement production capacity. For this expansion, the company will invest INR 12,886 crore to expand plant capacity by 22.6 MTPA/yr.
More Insights into the GCC Cement Market Report
In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the GCC Cement market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and country.
Cement Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
- Ordinary Portland Cement
- OPC 33 Grade
- OPC 43 Grade
- OPC 53 Grade
- Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC)
- Sulfate Resistant Portland Cement
- Blended Cement
- White Cement
- Portland Slag Cement (PSC)
- Super Grade Cement
- Hydrophobic Portland Cement
By End-Use:
- Residential & Commercial Buildings
- Drainage System
- Beams & Pillars
- Stairs
- Roofs & Walls
- Foundations
- Others
- Civic Infrastructure
- Dams & Ports
- Roads
- Bridges
- Tunnels
- Culverts & Sewers
- Power Plants
- Industrial & Marine Construction
By Country:
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates(UAE)
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
