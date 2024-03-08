Gulf Corporation Council Cement Industry Projected to Surge to US$ 12,651.2 Million by 2032, Fueled by Robust Demand from Residential & Commercial Sectors

According to research conducted by Future Market Insights on the Gulf Corporation Council Cement industry, demand for cement to reach a valuation of US$ 12,651.2 Million by the end of the forecast period. Due to population growth, there is a greater need for residential structures. Along with the GCC Countries, this has increased the demand for cement globally.

A market for the consumption of goods has been created by the increasing demand for public infrastructure and non-residential buildings, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities. As a result, the expanding construction industry is driving up demand in the market.

Cement is a widely used construction material, which plays an important role in the industry. The growth of the construction industry is the major factor that may affect the market. As the construction & infrastructural projects increase, the demand for cement increases. Increasing government expenditure on such projects will help the cement market to witness a sales boom.

The market for construction materials has grown incrementally steadily over time. This is because several nations currently experience favorable economic conditions. Large public infrastructure projects are predicted to accelerate, opening up opportunities for public-private partnerships in the construction sector.

Furthermore, the anticipated rise in healthcare spending is likely to spur renovations of healthcare facilities, which is also anticipated to fuel a rise in demand for building materials like cement over the course of the forecast period.

“Consistently growing demand from construction industry, particularly commercial & residential segment is driving the demand for cement in GCC Countries.,” said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Cement Market Study

The GCC Cement market is estimated to witness a growth forecast of 5.7% magnitude on a value basis.

magnitude on a value basis. Saudi Arabia and UAE are expected to collectively hold around 70% of the overall market share.

of the overall market share. The Residential & Commercial Segment is to remain a key end-use segment and the industry is expected to consume cement at a rate of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

GCC Countries Cement Market is somewhat semi fragmented with key players holding significant shares of the market along with the presence of several medium & small-scale key players. Some of the top manufacturers include

LafargeHolcim

Anhui Conch Cement

China National Building Material Co., Ltd

Heidelberg Cement

China Resources Cement

Aditya Birla Group

Saudi Cement. LTD

Southern Province Cement Company

Yanbu Cement Company

Arabia Cement Company

Al-Rashed Cement Company

Yamama Cement

Eastern Province Cement Co.

Qatar National Cement Company

Al Khalij Cement Company

Oman Cement Company

Raysut Cement Company

Gulf Cement Company

National Cement Co.

Union Cement Company

The Braj Binani Group

Key manufacturers are devoted to gaining significant market share and avoiding various challenges of the market. Key manufacturers are also signing agreements & contracts with end-use industries for long-term supply of material & to gain more profit. Moreover, Key manufacturers are engaged in research and development for product development and innovation.

For instance:

In July 2022, Holcim Ltd. signed an agreement with Ol-Trans, a leader in the Polish ready-mix concrete market, to acquire its five concrete plants. The company says the acquisition will strengthen its local ready-mix concrete network and improve its carbon footprint.

In June 2022, UltraTech Cement announced an expansion in its overall cement production capacity. For this expansion, the company will invest INR 12,886 crore to expand plant capacity by 22.6 MTPA/yr.

More Insights into the GCC Cement Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the GCC Cement market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and country.

Cement Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ordinary Portland Cement OPC 33 Grade OPC 43 Grade OPC 53 Grade

Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC)

Sulfate Resistant Portland Cement

Blended Cement

White Cement

Portland Slag Cement (PSC)

Super Grade Cement

Hydrophobic Portland Cement

By End-Use:

Residential & Commercial Buildings Drainage System Beams & Pillars Stairs Roofs & Walls Foundations Others

Civic Infrastructure Dams & Ports Roads Bridges Tunnels Culverts & Sewers Power Plants

Industrial & Marine Construction

By Country:

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

United Arab Emirates(UAE)

Bahrain

Kuwait

