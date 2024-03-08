Grain Gain: Oatmeal Market Surges to US$ 10.2 Billion by 2032 with a 6.8% CAGR

The global oatmeal market is expected to be worth US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022, and to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 10.2 Billon in 2032.

Oatmeal is the end product of processed, crushed, or rolled oat grains consumed mostly during breakfast. Oatmeal is enjoyed with fruits, nuts, milk, and many other nutritious beverages.

cereal on a worldwide scale. Consumers gain nutritional benefits such as fibre, protein, minerals, and vitamins.

The muesli market has grown dramatically in recent years, owing primarily to increased consumer knowledge of the multiple health advantages of oats. In response to increased demand for natural and nutritious breakfast options, Muesli product developments have been introduced to address a wide range of dietary needs. As more individuals focus on their health and seek quick yet nutritious meal options, this trend is expected to continue.

Muesli has a variety of health benefits, including the capacity to avoid ailments including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Muesli can help decrease cholesterol because of its high level of unsaturated fatty acids.

It is also important in the fight against cancer due to its antioxidant characteristics. The absence of gluten in oats is also a market advantage, as consumers are willing to pay more for gluten-free products. The global muesli market is predicted to grow significantly due to rising global demand for convenience foods. The food and beverage business has increased muesli production to meet customer demand. Muesli sales will skyrocket during the forecast period as the vegan population expands.

Also, the spontaneous rise in consumers’ disposable income in developing nations like China, India, and Japan is expected to create a surge in demand for oatmeal as most of these consumers are involved in busy lifestyles.

Oatmeal Market Growth Driven by Consumers’ Changing Lifestyles

As the world is evolving, so is the consumers’ lifestyle. Presently, most individuals are involved in strenuous activities that make them lazy and unable to cook. The food and beverage industry has focused on this consumers’ sentiment by innovating time-saving food products like oatmeal to globally foster the growth of its market. Consumers spend the majority of their earnings on healthy time-saving food items with high nutritional value. The global oatmeal market, a segment under the convenience food category, is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period as the food and beverage industry grows.

In addition, the growing popularity among consumers regarding the health benefits offered by plant-based products is suspected to foster the growth of the industry. Veganism is on the rise in the Asia Pacific and North America and is expected to drive the global oatmeal market’s growth since it’s a cereal product. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting new business strategies such as merging acquisition, consolidation, and product innovation to fuel the industry’s growth and expand its products to regions where they have no foothold.

Oatmeal Market Restraint

Oatmeal can be substituted by products like buckwheat, quiona, brown rice, cornflakes and other convenience food products.

And this has a negative impact on the growth of the market as the competition from these substitute products might decline oatmeal sales globally.

Oatmeal Market: Region-wise Analysis

Based on geography, the global oatmeal market is dominated by Europe since the revenue generated annually from this region is higher than that of any other.

With prominent players present in this region, Europe is expected to remain in dominance during the forecast period and aftermath.

North America and the Asia Pacific are expected to be the fastest-growing market over the foreseeable period due to the rising demand for oatmeal from various end-user sectors like the cosmetic and food and beverage industries.

Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are estimated to register significant growth as the market is fresh in these regions.

Key Companies Profiled

Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix

Kellogg

Nestle

Blue Lake Milling

Avena Foods

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

General Mills

Richardson International

Sturm Foods

thinkThin

Others

Oatmeal Market by Category

By Nature, Oatmeal Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Type, Oatmeal Market is Segmented as:

Steel Cut Oats

Regular Rolled Oats

Quick Oats

Instant Rolled Oats

Whole Oat Grains

Scottish Oats

Others

By Sales Channel, Oatmeal Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, Oatmeal Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

