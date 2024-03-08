Building Strong Foundations: Calcium Supplements Market Soars to US$ 8.01 Billion by 2032

The global calcium supplements market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8.01 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022, and will grow at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2022 and 2032.

Calcium supplements, in particular, are becoming increasingly popular as a feasible choice for strong bones. Demand for calcium supplements is expected to rise in the next years as people become more aware of the science behind having enough calcium in the body and the potential benefits of having enough calcium in the body to attain optimal heart, muscle, and neuron function. According to Future Market Insights’ Calcium Supplements Market Report, which investigates the increased usage of vitamins and minerals to supplement daily dietary consumption and its effects on market growth.

Calcium Supplements Market is rapidly expanding as the world’s population ages and becomes more conscious of bone health and osteoporosis prevention. Calcium supplements have become increasingly important for maintaining strong bones and teeth as the emphasis on preventative healthcare has grown. An ageing population is a major contributor to the market’s upward trend.

Big Gains Underpinned by Personalized Nutrition

As baby boomers get older and the prevalence of bone illnesses like osteoporosis rises among the elderly, their nutritional requirements become more complicated. Our bodies require greater nutritional support as we age, such as multivitamins and older adult health supplements. Calcium supplement demand has increased in recent years as a result of research linking insufficient calcium consumption to poor bone mass and high fracture rates.

While the calcium supplements market is easily quantifiable in relation to the new ‘healthy life’ movement, it is likely to benefit even more from the developing trend of ‘personalised’ nutrition. Personalised nutrition, in addition to reducing the impact of poor dietary choices, minimises the risk of nutrient deficiencies while limiting mineral buildup in the body.

Previous research has showed that using calcium supplements in excess may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease and kidney stones, particularly in women. Furthermore, new research from the Women’s Health Initiative and the US Preventive Services Task Forces has been inconsistent in supporting the claim that calcium supplements do not raise the risk of these disorders. This scenario lays the groundwork for future breakthroughs in personalised nutrition, particularly in calcium supplements.

Calcium Supplements Market Yet to Reveal its Potential in Low-income Countries

Growth prospects of calcium supplements market continue to remain high in North America and Europe, due to greater awareness of balanced nutrition among consumers and strong presence of market players in these regions. In low-income settings, access to calcium supplements or food with calcium is at its worst. People with limited incomes exclusively rely for survival on affordable staple foods such as rice, wheat and maize, containing negligible amount of calcium. Government investments in nutritional interventions at a population level to address health inequities occasioned by relatively low access to calcium are thus expected to be a key factor promoting growth of the calcium supplements market in low-income countries, especially in Middle East & Africa.

Liquid Calcium Supplements Capture Significant Share

Today, consumers are not only looking for nutritious food or supplements that can be accessed with ease, but are also seeking convenience and consistency. Liquid calcium supplements are therefore witnessing higher innovations and investments as compared to pills and capsules. As greater absorption of liquid calcium supplements eases the transition to bloodstream, manufacturers are specifically focused on this category. Calcium pills and capsules, on the other hand, are large in size and harder to swallow, which are expected to pose as a potential threat to their demand. In terms of product, calcium carbonate and calcium citrate continue to account for major share of manufacturers’ bottom lines. It is imperative to note that calcium carbonate requires acid generated in the stomach for absorption, and therefore, it is taken with meals, while citrate does not require meals for absorption.

Calcium supplements also account for large share in total sales of bone & teeth supplements, on the back of consumers increasingly focusing on taking preventive measures to overcome conditions such as osteoporosis and bone fractures. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the importance of preventive measures related to health along with government initiatives to reduce economic burden on healthcare systems is projected to remain instrumental to the growth of the calcium supplements market.

Calcium Supplements Market Players Set to Align with Newer Consumer Trends

The calcium supplements market is projected to record a steady growth by the next decade, with key players such as Citracal, NutraLab Canada, P.S. Health Care, Integrative Therapeutics, Swisse, Black Mores, Osteoform, Caltrate, Chambio, and Coral LLC being neck and neck to acquire a strong position. In an attempt to tap diverse demographic, these manufacturers are focusing on introducing new flavored calcium supplements that help fulfill consumer preferences for good taste, and ultimately determine their buying decision. Manufacturers are also targeted towards using natural flavours and natural colours to capitalize on rapidly increasing demand for natural ingredients in both food products and supplements. Furthermore, the trend of convenience is reflected on the emergence of calcium soft chew which quickly and easily dissolves – suitable for consumers of all age groups.

In recent years, as a high-profile vegetarian and vegan dietary movement continues to find stronger voice in food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals, key players in calcium supplements market are hard pressed to innovate their products. While the jury is still out on risks of calcium supplements, increase consumer awareness on how effective dietary supplementation can assist in supporting health will continue to remain a key growth influencer of the market.

