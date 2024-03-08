Ginger Oleoresin Market Overview 2022-2032: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 46.7 Mn Global Market Report 2030

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global ginger oleoresin market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients and the recognition of the health benefits associated with ginger oleoresins. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised to expand significantly, propelled by factors such as the rise of eCommerce platforms, the influence of the HoReCa industry, and the growing popularity of aromatherapy applications.

Key Players and Market Developments

Mane Kancor

Synthite Industries ltd.

Naturex

Universal Oleoresins

Ozone Naturals

Akay

Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd.

AVT Natural Products Limited

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Plant Lipids Private Limited

BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

Sami Spices, etc.

eCommerce and Influencer Marketing Driving Sales Post-Pandemic:

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales opportunities for ginger oleoresin products have surged through social media and eCommerce channels. Companies are shifting their marketing strategies towards influencer marketing, leveraging digital platforms to reach a wider audience. However, the presence of ginger essential oil products poses a challenge, emphasizing the need for increased awareness about the benefits of oleoresins and their superior characteristics, such as longer shelf life and retention of flavor notes.

HoReCa Industry Fuels Market Growth:

The expanding Hotels, Restaurants, and Café (HoReCa) industry is a key driver of demand for ginger oleoresin products, particularly in the food & beverage sector. While conventional ginger oleoresins currently dominate the market, there is growing interest in organic variants, reflecting consumer preferences for natural and organic ingredients. Manufacturers are diversifying their production to cater to both segments and capitalize on revenue opportunities.

Health-Conscious Consumers Prefer Natural Ginger Oleoresin:

Amid the pandemic, there is a heightened emphasis on food safety and clean labels, driving demand for natural ginger oleoresin products. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to nutraceuticals infused with ginger oleoresin for its purported health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and digestive health support. The proliferation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also creating long-term opportunities for stakeholders in the ginger oleoresin market.

Challenges from Ginger Essential Oil Addressed through Innovation:

While ginger essential oil products pose competition to oleoresins, manufacturers are focusing on improving shelf life and product efficacy. Regulatory adherence and advancements in extraction methods, such as Supercritical Fluid Extraction (SCFE) and solvent extraction, are enhancing the quality of oleoresins and mitigating threats from essential oils.

Aromatherapy Emerges as Lucrative Market Segment:

Apart from the food & beverage industry, manufacturers are tapping into the growing demand for aromatherapy applications of ginger oleoresins. Rising disposable income and consumer awareness in developing economies like India and Indonesia are driving market expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The therapeutic properties of ginger oleoresins are increasingly recognized, offering promising revenue opportunities in aromatherapy.

Consumer Awareness Boosts Uptake of Ginger Oleoresin:

Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of ginger oleoresins, including their potential to alleviate various ailments, is driving market growth. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic ingredients in food, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals is bolstering the adoption of oleoresins. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by offering high-quality, nutrient-rich products and obtaining certifications to enhance consumer trust.

