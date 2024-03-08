Marigold Oleoresin Market Overview 2022-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global marigold oleoresin market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by the increasing consumer preference for natural and clean label products across various industries. With a projected value of US$ 65.8 million in 2022, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2032, reaching US$ 136.7 million. Analysts anticipate robust growth driven by the rising adoption of marigold oleoresins in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics sectors.

Key Players and Market Developments

Ozone Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Synthite

AVT Natural Products

Olive Lifesciences Private Limited

Xiamen Boten

Handan Deyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

Plant Lipids

Naturex (Givaduan)

Aturex Nutritionals, among others

Driving Factors:

Demand for Natural Coloring Agents: The growing usage of natural coloring agents in food & beverages is a primary driver for the marigold oleoresin market. Consumers are increasingly inclined towards products with clean labels, prompting manufacturers to incorporate natural ingredients like marigold oleoresins to meet this demand.

Expanding Applications: Marigold oleoresins find diverse applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care & cosmetics. Their anti-cancer, antioxidant, and therapeutic properties make them desirable for various formulations, contributing to market growth.

Rise of Organic Products: Organic food producers are capitalizing on the trend of consuming natural food products, driving the adoption of organic certified marigold oleoresins. Legal distinctions between natural extracts and food additives provide opportunities for extract producers to cater to this growing segment.

Pharmaceutical Industry Applications:

Marigold oleoresins are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry due to their therapeutic properties. From anti-cancer and antioxidant effects to wound healing and inflammation reduction, these oleoresins offer versatile benefits. Their rich content of carotenoids, particularly lutein, makes them valuable in treating conditions like Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and bacterial infections.

Food Industry Utilization:

In the food & beverage industry, marigold oleoresins serve as natural coloring agents, enhancing the visual appeal of various products. From snacks and pastries to beverages and infant formula, the demand for marigold oleoresins is on the rise. Additionally, their health benefits and unique color characteristics contribute to their popularity among manufacturers.

Challenges and Strategies:

Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market expansion, impacting manufacturers’ profit margins and revenue streams. Uncertainties in agricultural production and competition from East Asian countries further complicate the scenario, hindering market growth.

Strengthening Distribution Channels: To overcome challenges and drive market growth, stakeholders are focusing on strengthening distribution channels. Expansion of online retail channels, including hypermarkets/supermarkets and specialty stores, offers wider accessibility to consumers, driving market penetration and revenue generation.

