Jasmine Extract Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2022-2032

The global jasmine extract market is experiencing robust growth, with a valuation of US$ 77.4 million in 2022 and a projected expansion to US$ 196.2 million by 2032. This growth is fueled by various factors including increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, rising demand in the cosmetic and personal care sectors, and the nutritional benefits associated with jasmine extract.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market include Norex Flavours Private Limited, Mane KANCOR, VedaOils, Synthite Industries Ltd., Organoveda, Norex Flavours Private Limited, Aromaaz International, Floral Essential Oil, NATURE SPARSH HEALTH CARE, OLD TREE, Ji’An ZhongXiang Natural Plants Co.,Ltd, Kush Aroma Exports, INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY, AVI Naturals, Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Assoc., etc.

Market Dynamics:

Preference for Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly opting for natural and healthy food ingredients and skincare products. Jasmine extract, known for its antioxidant properties and authentic aroma, is witnessing heightened demand as a result.

Cosmetic and Personal Care Segment: The cosmetic and personal care segment holds a significant share of the jasmine extract market, accounting for around 39.6% of the value in 2022. Jasmine extract is favored for its ability to restore skin luster, balance moisture, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Health Benefits: Jasmine extract contains antioxidants such as catechins and polyphenols, along with anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it a preferred choice among consumers seeking natural remedies for chronic diseases like arthritis and seeking to prevent cancer.

Market Trends:

Diverse Applications: Jasmine extract finds application across various sectors including cosmetics, aromatherapy, and food & beverage. Its ability to boost energy levels, stimulate the brain, and enhance emotional well-being makes it versatile in its applications.

Nutritional Value Awareness: Consumers are increasingly aware of the nutritional benefits associated with jasmine extract. Its antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory nature are driving its consumption as consumers seek natural remedies for health issues.

Strategies of Key Players:

Investment in R&D: Key players in the jasmine extract market are focusing on research and development to innovate products and expand their product lines. This strategy enables them to meet the evolving demands of consumers and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Quality Assurance: Companies like Mane Kancor and Norex Flavours Private Limited are investing in state-of-the-art equipment and quality testing to ensure the highest standards of product quality and safety. This enhances consumer trust and confidence in their products.

