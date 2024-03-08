Garlic Oleoresin Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 320.5 Mn Market 2022-2032

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global garlic oleoresin market is witnessing significant growth, with a valuation of US$ 131 million in 2022 and a projected expansion to US$ 320.5 million by the end of 2032. This growth is attributed to various factors including increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, rising demand in the food & beverage sector, and the health benefits associated with garlic oleoresin.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84786

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market include Mane KANCOR, Synthite Industries Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Akay, Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd., AVT Natural Products Limited, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Plant Lipids Private Limited, BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd., Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Sami Spices, HDDES Group, and others

Market Dynamics:

Preference for Natural Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly opting for natural and healthy food ingredients, which is fueling the demand for garlic oleoresin. Its strong aroma and flavor make it a popular choice among manufacturers in the food industry.

Health Benefits: Garlic oleoresin contains active constituents such as propyl/disulphide, alliin, and allicin, which offer various health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties and relief from common ailments like colds, nausea, and upset stomach. This has led to increased consumer awareness and demand for garlic oleoresin.

Rising Consumer Spending: Consumers are willing to pay more for natural products, driven by increased health awareness and a desire for products that reduce the effects of hazardous components in the body. This trend is driving manufacturers to incorporate garlic oleoresin into their product lines.

Market Trends:

Diverse Applications: Garlic oleoresin finds application across various industries including food processing, beverages, confectioneries, and poultry products. Its microbiological benefits, flavor homogeneity, and convenience in storage and transportation make it a preferred choice among manufacturers.

Health-Conscious Consumers: With a significant portion of the global population experiencing headache disorders and other health concerns, there is a growing demand for natural remedies. Garlic oleoresin’s anti-inflammatory properties and ability to alleviate minor body aches are appealing to health-conscious consumers.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84786<ype=S

Strategies of Key Players:

Investment in R&D: Key players in the garlic oleoresin market are focusing on research and development to innovate products and meet the evolving needs of consumers. This includes investing in state-of-the-art equipment and qualified lab chemists to ensure product quality and innovation.

Product Development: Manufacturers like Universal Oleoresins and Mane Kancor are actively engaged in product development to cater to market needs with innovative and high-quality products. This strategy enables them to expand their product range and meet the growing demand for garlic oleoresin.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube