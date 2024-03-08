Capsicum Oleoresin Market Overview 2022-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global capsicum oleoresin market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$ 31.1 million in 2022 and a projected expansion to US$ 66.7 million by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.9%. Capsicum oleoresin, derived from capsicum peppers, finds extensive applications in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, owing to its unique flavor, color, and health benefits.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market includes Ozone Naturals, Trilogy Essential Ingredients, Inc., MANE Kanor, Synthite Industries Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Akay, Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd., BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd., HDDES Group, and Avi Naturals

Market Dynamics:

Regional Growth: South Asia and East Asia are emerging as key regions driving market growth, with impressive CAGRs of 8.4% and 9.1%, respectively. The popularity of spice-based cuisines in countries like India, Thailand, and Malaysia is fueling demand in these regions.

Nature Segment: While the conventional segment currently dominates the capsicum oleoresin market, the organic segment is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing trend towards organic food additives. Organic capsicum oleoresin is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Extraction Methods: Capsicum oleoresin extracted through solvent extraction holds the highest market share, accounting for around 94.1% in 2021. This method offers operational flexibility and ensures extended shelf life, driving its widespread adoption.

Market Trends:

Value Addition in Food Industry: Capsicum oleoresin serves as a valuable ingredient in the food and beverage industry, offering antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. It enhances flavor profiles, extends shelf life, and adds color to various food applications, catering to consumer preferences for natural additives.

Consumer Preference for Enhanced Taste: Modern consumers are increasingly inclined towards experimenting with different tastes and cuisines, driving the demand for spices like capsicum oleoresin. Its inclusion in various dishes provides authentic flavors and enhances the overall culinary experience.

Strategies of Key Players:

Focus on Research and Development: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate and enhance their product portfolios. Companies like MANE Kanor have dedicated R&D divisions focused on developing sustainable and functional products to meet consumer demands.

Cost-Effective Offerings: Emphasis is placed on offering cost-effective solutions with extended shelf life, catering to the needs of both businesses and consumers. Trilogy Essential Ingredients, Inc. leverages diverse sourcing capabilities to ensure high-quality, standardized oleoresins free from contamination.

