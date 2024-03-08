Nylon-6 Industry Forecasting a Staggering US$ 26,040.9 Million by 2032, Fueled by Emerging Textile Demand and Innovative 3D Printing Applications

The global nylon-6 industry size is expected to exhibit a stable CAGR of 5.9% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to secure around US$ 26,040.9 Million in 2032 and is likely to hold a valuation of around US$ 14,679 Million in 2022.

The growth in the market is attributed to the surging concern about the environment as well as the demand for nylon-6 in the emerging textile market will make nylon-6 a more attractive product in the market. The inclusion of PA 6 and PA 6, 6 into 3D printing systems is expected to lead to market growth for nylon-6 in the market. From 2016-2021, the market displayed a growth rate of 5.1%.

As a result of its high pressure, heat, and corrosion resistance, it is highly regarded in the manufacturing industry. In addition to its phenomenal properties, the nylon-6 polyamide is an engineered thermoplastic that comprises good flow properties, moldability, extrusion capability, chemical resistance, and morphological properties.

It has diverse applications that involve fused filament fabrication (FFF), and nylon 6 is considered a promising candidate in future markets. Nyon-6 is known for its characterization of physical and chemical properties that make it suitable for a wide range of applications. Approximately 60% of the global production of polyamides is composed of nylon 6.

Around 6.6 million metric tons of nylon-6 were globally produced in 2013. In a huge variety of applications, both nylon 6 and nylon 66 can be used interchangeably depending on the local availability and the applications that require them in a particular environment. It becomes evident that nylon 66 and nylon 6 have different properties for industrial uses.

Key Takeaways in Nylon-6 Market

Nylon-6’s versatility and its diverse application in various sectors are the major driving factors within the global market. Nylon-6 is used in various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics & electrical, wires & cables, textiles, films & coating, and others. As a result, the market is expected to benefit from an increase in demand for applications in the above sectors.

Nylon 6 (PA-6) is anticipated to see a surge in demand attributed to its usage in the healthcare sector and musical instruments. In addition to that, the nylon-6 market growth continues to prosper over the assessment period through increased capital investments, higher productivity, and a growing product portfolio. Even though nylon-6 (PA6) is an ideal material due to its physical and chemical properties, some features may inhibit its use, like its tendency to shrink in molded sections.

The lightweight advantages of nylon 6 result in a significant reduction in fuel emissions along with improved fuel efficiency. Transportation has widely become dependent on plastics over recent years. Furthermore, films and coatings are also emerging as a major driver in the food industry where films and coatings are being used to produce flexible packaging with a longer shelf life, such as meat packaging. This sector is dominated by low-cost plastic packaging such as PP, PE, and PVC.

Attributing to its high dielectric resistance, nylon 6 is known to be the most preferred polyamide in applications subjected to thermal and mechanical stress. The potential uses of nylon 6 have increased due to the emergence of polymer technologies.

Competitive Landscape in Nylon-6 Market

Key players in the global nylon-6 market are expected to focus on mergers and acquisitions. The global market is fragmented due to the presence of regional and local players spread across the globe. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, prominent market players are inclining towards technological advancements to cater to consumer preferences.

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE Honeywell International Inc. DuPont Royal DSM N.V. UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. Invista Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

More Insights into the Nylon-6 Market

According to the FMI predictions, the global nylon 6 market will continue to dominate the North American region specifically within the transportation sector. According to the forecast, this region is expected to account for 23.8% of the global market share by 2022. Automotive, aerospace, and other key manufacturing markets in North America drive the nylon industry.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Nylon-6 Market

By Type:

Nylon-6 (PA6) Fiber

Nylon-6 (PA6) Resin

By Application:

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Textiles

Industrial Application

Other (include music, healthcare, coating sector)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

