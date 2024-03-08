Rising Demand for Pre-painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Solutions: FMI Predicts Robust Expansion, Anticipates US$ 2,756.0 Million Industry Value in USA and Canada by 2032

The USA and Canada market for pre-painted steel roofing & cladding size is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2,756.0 Million by the end of the forecast period. USA & Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Market to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2022 and estimated to cross US$ 2.7 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032 end. Due to the variety of design benefits and maintenance benefits, it can provide over the course of a building’s lifespan, pre-painted steel has grown to be one of the most popular building envelope solutions globally.

Pre-painted steel is a widely used building material for industrial and commercial projects, as well as public sector buildings and better aesthetic developments, and is frequently chosen for its color options and cladding design options.

Color-coated steel is another term for pre-painted steel. This steel is primarily used in the roofing and cladding industries. Pre-painting is a one-of-a-kind process in which steel coils are cleaned, pre-treated, and then painted with inorganic or organic paints. Depending on the product, one or both sides can be primed and coated. This paint protects the steel from atmospheric corrosion while also increasing its strength and durability.

Request Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15743

Steel roof panels have a significant advantage over other roofing materials in terms of longevity. In contrast to asphalt shingles, which trap heat inside, pre-painted steel roofing radiates it outside. Buildings with adequate insulation and ventilation remain warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, reducing heating and cooling costs. Pre-painted metal has a wide range of aesthetic possibilities, especially when used for metal wall and roof panels in newly constructed or remodeled buildings.

“Growing demand for roofing & cladding solutions, from the end uses such as residential & non-residential sectors is expected to propel the market growth.”

Key Takeaways:

The USA & Canada market for pre-painted steel roofing & cladding is projected to witness a CAGR of the magnitude of 4.6% between 2022 and 2032.

The United States is expected to reach about US$ 2,462.1 Million by the end of the year 2032.

By product type, pre-painted steel roofing is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments and is further estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the new construction segment is anticipated to remain a key segment for the consumption of pre-painted steel roofing & cladding and is estimated to account for more than 85% of the overall consumption for the year 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The USA & Canada Pre-Painted Roofing & Cladding Market have a presence of numerous small-scale players along with some prominent key players. Key Players are closely involved in developmental activities such as acquisition, product launches & investments. Key Players are closely involved in developmental activities such as acquisition, product launches & investments.

Key Companies Profiled

Arcelor Mittal ATAS Englert Inc. Tata BlueScope Steel Western States Metal Roofing Flexospan Steel Buildings, Inc. Shandong Linxu Materials Co., Ltd. National Cladding Wales THOMAS PANELS & PROFILES Scotia Metal Products ExSteel Coastal Metal Service Duchesne Agway Metals Inc. Westman Steel Industries.

For instance

In 2020, Westman Steel acquired Scotia Metal Products Inc. to establish a production plant in Halifax, Newfoundland, and expand into Atlantic Canada.

In March 2017, Westman Group Inc. acquired a majority stake in Eagle Mountain Structural Insulated Panel Systems (new name: Artspan). Artspan is an industry-leading manufacturer of structural insulated steel panel products.

In May 2020, Duchesne announced the introduction of three new steel profiles to its LCD steel siding product line: LCD 6, LCD 8, and LCD 11. Also, Deep Grey 28314 was added to the Duchesne Steel color offer. This color will be available in both siding and roofing.

Buy Now Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15743

More Insights into the USA and Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the USA & Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing & Cladding market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, resin chemistry, design, color, architure style, application, end use, and country.

USA and Canada Pre-Painted Steel Roofing and Cladding Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Steel Roofing

Steel Cladding

By Resin Chemistry:

Roofing PVDF SMP Polyester Acrylic Epoxy Others

Cladding PVDF SMP Polyester Acrylic Epoxy Others



By Design:

Roofing Standing Seam Panels Corrugated Panels PBR Panels Western Rib Panels Others

Cladding Standing Seam Snaplock Interlocking Flatlock and Shingle Cassette Others



By Color:

Roofing Matte Black Charcoal Gray Medium Bronze State Gray Regal White Mansard Brown Colonial Red Copper Metallic Others

Cladding Matte Black Charcoal Gray Medium Bronze State Gray Regal White Mansard Brown Colonial Red Copper Metallic Others



By Application:

Remodeling & Renovation

New Construction

By End Use:

Residential

Non-residential

By Country:

USA

Canada

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube