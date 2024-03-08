Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Expected to Reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2031 with a 3.5% CAGR Growth

Wilmington, Delaware, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global rotogravure printing machine market is set to witness steady growth between 2023 and 2031, according to the latest market research report titled “Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market Outlook 2031.” With a valuation of US$ 2.0 billion in 2022, the industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching US$ 2.8 billion by 2031.

Market Overview:

Rotogravure printing machines are widely used in the printing industry for high-quality, high-volume printing applications. These machines utilize engraved cylinders to transfer ink onto various substrates, including paper, plastic, and metal, making them suitable for a wide range of printing requirements.

Market Size and Growth:

The market’s growth is driven by increasing demand for packaging materials, labels, and flexible packaging solutions across various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Additionally, technological advancements in printing machinery and rising investments in printing infrastructure are contributing to market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The rotogravure printing machine market can be segmented based on various factors:

By Type: Shaft Type Rotogravure Printing Machine, Sleeve Type Rotogravure Printing Machine

By Substrate: Paper, Plastic, Metal, Others

By Application: Packaging, Labels, Newspapers & Magazines, Others

By Industry Vertical: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Others

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, driven by the presence of major manufacturing hubs, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in printing technology. However, North America and Europe are also significant markets, owing to the presence of established printing industries and high demand for printed materials.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers propelling market growth include:

Growing demand for high-quality printing solutions in packaging and labeling applications

Increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials

Technological advancements in printing machinery and automation

However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns, and regulatory compliance may hinder market growth to some extent.

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the rotogravure printing machine market:

Integration of digital printing technologies for enhanced productivity and versatility

Growing focus on sustainable printing practices and eco-friendly materials

Adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies for process optimization and efficiency

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the rotogravure printing machine market remains positive, driven by increasing demand for printed packaging materials, rising consumer preferences for visually appealing products, and advancements in printing technology. Manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation and customization to meet evolving market requirements.

Key Market Study Points:

Key market study points include:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends

Assessment of market segmentation and application trends

Evaluation of competitive landscape and market positioning strategies

Competitive Landscape:

The rotogravure printing machine market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants. Key players in the market include:

Bobst Group SA

Uteco Converting S.p.A.

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

R.K. Print Coat Instruments Ltd.

Cerutti Group

