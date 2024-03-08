Navigating Growth Horizons: Advanced Analytics Market Set to Surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2024

The global advanced analytics market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 15,149.8 million in 2024, driven by rise in self-service analytics. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 26,688.0 million by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the advanced analytics market is the investment in analytics talent and training. Recognizing the importance of skilled personnel, organizations are investing in training programs and hiring professionals with expertise in data science, machine learning, and advanced analytics. Building a data savvy workforce is crucial for maximizing the value of analytics investments.

Collaborative analytics tools enable teams to work together on data analysis projects in real time. The trend fosters collaboration among business analysts, data scientists, and other stakeholders, facilitating better decision making processes.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5087

The potential integration of quantum computing with analytics, while still in the early stages, holds promise for solving complex problems and performing computations at a scale that traditional computers may struggle with.

The optimization of supply chain processes through analytics is gaining prominence. Organizations are leveraging advanced analytics to enhance visibility, predict demand, optimize inventory, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.

Advanced analytics enables businesses to create personalized customer experiences by analyzing data on individual preferences, behaviors, and demographics. Customer segmentation strategies are becoming more sophisticated, allowing for targeted marketing and product recommendations.

The combination of analytics with augmented and virtual reality technologies is opening new possibilities for data visualization and immersive analytics experiences. The trend is particularly relevant in industries such as manufacturing, where AR and VR can be used for virtual simulations and training.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global advanced analytics market was valued at US$ 14,355.5 million by 2023 -end.

million by -end. From 2019 to 2023 , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5%.

to , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2034 .

through . By industry, the BFSI segment to account for a share of 22.6% in 2024 .

in . From 2024 to 2034 , advanced analytics market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8%.

to , advanced analytics market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of By 2034, the market value of advanced analytics is expected to reach US$ 26,688.0

The integration of blockchain technology with analytics enhances data integrity, security, and transparency. Analytics tools can be used to gain insights from blockchain data, providing valuable information for industries like finance, supply chain, and healthcare, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the advanced analytics market are Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, KNIME, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Trianz, Infor, and Teradata, among others.

Request for Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5087

Restraints:

Despite the market’s promising growth trajectory, certain restraints hinder its seamless progression. Concerns regarding data privacy and security remain paramount, posing challenges for widespread adoption. Moreover, the complexities associated with integrating advanced analytics solutions into existing systems and the lack of skilled professionals act as barriers impeding market growth.

Key Companies Profiled

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Trianz

Infor

Teradata

Recent Developments

In 2023, Microsoft announced the launch of its new Azure Machine Learning Studio platform, which features a new visual drag and drop interface that makes it easy to build and deploy AI and ML models. The new platform is designed to make AI and ML more accessible to businesses of all sizes.

In 2022, Teradata announced the launch of its new Aster Analytics platform, which features a new in memory architecture that enables businesses to perform real time analytics on large datasets. The new platform is designed to help businesses make better decisions faster by providing them with the insights they need to understand their customers, predict future trends, and optimize their operations.

In 2021, Oracle announced the launch of its new Oracle Analytics Cloud platform, which features a unified platform for data warehousing, business intelligence, and machine learning. The new platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes make better decisions by providing them with the insights they need to understand their customers, predict future trends, and optimize their operations.

Segmentation Analysis of the Advanced Analytics Market

By Solution:

Big Data Analytics

Visual Analytics

Risk Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Other Solutions

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Defense

Retail & Consumer Goods

Other Industries

By Region: