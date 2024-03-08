Global AI in Aviation Market 2023 New Trends, Business Growth, Segmentation And Key Players Analysis Till 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ — The AI in Aviation Market has witnessed remarkable growth, surging from a valuation of US$ 713.3 million in 2022 to an anticipated US$ 12.1 billion by 2031, representing a robust CAGR of 37.0%. This trajectory is underpinned by the aviation industry’s strategic shift towards embracing AI technologies, aiming to bolster agility, adaptability, and ultimately, enhance customer satisfaction.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented based on offerings, with software constituting 57.0% of the market share in 2022, indicating the increasing reliance on AI software for surveillance, flight operations, and airport management. Machine learning technology holds a dominant share (48.3%) within the AI technology segment, driven by its ability to handle complex calculations and meet the escalating demand for big data analytics.

Market Drivers: The surge in adoption of AI is driven by its potential to revolutionize customer services through personalized interactions, real-time updates, and tailored recommendations. Moreover, the development of autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, heavily relying on AI, is a significant factor propelling market growth.

Regional Outlook: North America, as an early adopter, commands a substantial share (37.6%) in the global AI in aviation market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as a lucrative market, driven by substantial investments in airline infrastructure by countries like India, Thailand, and South Korea, aiming to boost tourism.

Future Outlook: As the aviation industry continues its AI-driven transformation, the future holds promising opportunities. Advancements in technology, coupled with strategic investments, are expected to propel the AI in aviation market to new heights.

Market Trends: The industry is witnessing a rising trend in AI adoption for enhancing customer experiences, autonomous systems development, and the preference for AI software in flight and airport operations.

Analysis of Key Players

The global AI in aviation market is consolidated with established players that have a strong hold on the global market. Key players in the industry are following the latest AI in aviation market trends and employing various tactics such as expanding their range of services and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition. Key manufacturers of AI in aviation market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Airbus, Boeing, Fujitsu, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Samsung, SITA, TAV Technologies, and Thales Group.

Market Segmentation

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Context Awareness Computing

Application

Manufacturing

Air Safety and Predictive Maintenance

Passenger Services

Fuel Optimization

Dynamic Pricing

Air Traffic Control

Flight Management Systems

Flights Optimization

Others (Route Optimization, Delay Predictions, etc.)

