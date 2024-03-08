Car Powertrain Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global automotive industry has weathered unprecedented challenges since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. However, with mass inoculation programs underway and a decline in coronavirus cases, there’s a positive outlook for the automotive industry, especially the car powertrain market. The convergence of integrated digitization, increased interest in electric vehicles (EVs), and innovative solutions is poised to unlock future revenue opportunities for stakeholders in the car powertrain market.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

In the wake of the pandemic, the automotive sector faced disruptions and surprises, but there is optimism for recovery. Mass vaccination efforts and a decline in COVID-19 cases are expected to breathe new life into the automotive industry and, consequently, the car powertrain market. To ensure resilience, automotive industries are advised to leverage machine learning (ML) tools and Big Data analysis to enhance supply chain efficiency.

EVs: Challenging the Dominance of ICE Powertrains

The car powertrain market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.68% during the forecast period. Electric vehicles (EVs) are emerging as a focal point of the industry’s future, posing a potential challenge to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powertrains. Barriers such as vehicle cost, charging infrastructure, and range anxiety are, however, hindering the widespread adoption of EVs. To overcome these challenges, companies in the car powertrain market are intensifying research and development (R&D) efforts, focusing on new battery chemistries and technologies to align EVs with fast charging infrastructures.

Manufacturing Innovation: EVs on Conventional Assembly Lines

The car powertrain market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1 trillion by 2031. One significant challenge in the EV landscape is the establishment of new manufacturing facilities. Innovations are now facilitating the production of EVs on existing assembly lines alongside traditional vehicles. Daimler AG, a German multinational automotive corporation, has demonstrated this trend by publishing an Indian patent outlining an EV platform to convert conventional semi-tractors or trucks into EVs, particularly catering to India’s prominence in public transport.

Evolving e-Powertrains: A Leap into the Future

High-power electric motors are taking center stage in the car powertrain market. Nissan Motor Corporation’s e-Powertrain, recognized for its lightweight, compact design, high efficiency, and the ability to eliminate the need for an internal combustion engine, exemplifies the industry’s forward leap. Companies are focusing on producing next-gen e-Powertrains that offer low vibrations, instant torque, and exceptional performance and durability in various environments.

The car powertrain market is navigating through challenges with resilience and innovation. Increased investments in autonomous vehicles, response to stringent emission limits, and government initiatives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions are shaping the future. While obstacles exist, the path forward involves sustained R&D, technological advancements, and a commitment to sustainability. As the automotive industry transforms, stakeholders must stay vigilant, adapt to emerging trends, and capitalize on the opportunities presented by a dynamic and evolving car powertrain market.

