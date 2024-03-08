Electric Scooter Battery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global electric scooter battery market has become a powerhouse, reflecting the dynamic evolution of sustainable transportation. In 2020, the market was valued at over US$ 2.7 Bn, and it is poised for remarkable growth, projecting a robust CAGR of 24.19% from 2021 to 2031. Anticipated to surpass US$ 27.8 Bn by the end of 2031, the electric scooter battery market is witnessing an era of innovations, challenges, and transformative shifts.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on Market Dynamics

Companies in the electric scooter battery market are navigating the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis with resilience and innovation. Educating customers about optimizing battery health during reduced usage has become a key focus. The market is witnessing a preference for lightweight NiMH batteries over SLA rechargeable batteries, although NiMH has its limitations. Manufacturers are actively engaging in R&D for high-performance lithium batteries, exploring types such as lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) and lithium polymer (LiPo) to meet the rising capacity demands of electric scooter owners.

Innovations Driving High-performance Lithium Batteries

Dedicated research and development efforts are unlocking innovation in high-performance lithium batteries, particularly in regions like India where electric scooters are emerging as a promising alternative for maintaining social distancing through public transport. Collaboration between scooter manufacturers and battery research setups is fostering advancements in long-range and high-performance lithium batteries. As electric scooters gain traction in various markets, these innovations are shaping the future of mobility.

Regulatory Compliance Amidst COVID-19

Different regions around the world are experiencing diverse trends in the electric scooter battery market during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. While mobility giants in India are conducting numerous test rides for new electric scooter models, participants in the market are aligning with regulations set by governments, such as the U.K., to enable trials of electric scooters. The push and pull effects across regions are influencing the market’s growth, with manufacturers navigating the pandemic’s impact on market sentiments.

Challenges and Opportunities in Battery Types

The electric scooter battery market is expected to exceed 63,315.80 thousand units by 2031. Sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries, despite being bulky and heavier, are gaining traction due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness. However, challenges such as sulfation in stored SLA rechargeable batteries require regular charging to prevent damage. Manufacturers are also addressing the delicate balance between the lightweight attribute and high cost of nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, educating customers about optimal usage to maximize efficiency.

Demand Surge for Lithium-ion Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are witnessing a surge in demand for electric scooters, driven by their rechargeable models, high energy density, and low self-discharge rates. While the high production cost remains a challenge, manufacturers are investing in research to explore inexpensive metals, unlocking the potential for affordable lithium-ion batteries. The advantages of low maintenance and long life are making lithium-ion batteries the preferred choice among electric scooter owners.

Market Drivers and Challenges

The adoption of electric scooters is escalating in developing nations, including China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, driven by rising fuel prices and environmental awareness. Governments worldwide are offering incentives and tax benefits to promote electric vehicles, fostering market growth. However, challenges such as limited range per charge and safety concerns surrounding damaged batteries pose hindrances to the market.

