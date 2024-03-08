Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Forecast 2022-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot market emerges as a dynamic force, captivating industries with its transformative capabilities. Valued at US$ 8.18 Bn in 2021, the market is set to witness a substantial growth trajectory, projecting a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is anticipated to reach a staggering US$ 52.63 Bn, fueled by the integration of AI technologies into robots and their applications across various sectors.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on the AI Robot Market Scenario

AI and robotics, once distinct fields, are converging to redefine industries and streamline processes. While robots execute semi or fully autonomous routine tasks, AI endeavors to replicate human intelligence in machines. This synergistic integration is reshaping manufacturing, automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors, leading to improved efficiencies and heightened automation. The post-COVID-19 era sees an increased demand for AI robots, driven by the necessity for automation in various industries, emphasizing the significance of long-term revenue opportunities.

Request for Sample of this Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83947

Overview of the AI Robot Market

AI in robotics signifies the amalgamation of AI technology with robots, empowering them to execute repetitive tasks efficiently without human intervention. The market experiences a surge in innovation, powered by advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, adaptive computing, and vision systems. Intelligent mobile robots, employing real-time controls, are revolutionizing manufacturing processes, logistics, and testing, augmenting overall productivity. The global AI robot market anticipates substantial growth, driven by applications across diverse sectors.

Surging Demand for AI Robots in Industrial Automation

Historically confined to specific tasks, industrial robots are undergoing a paradigm shift with the infusion of AI and machine learning. Manufacturers seek to enhance the capabilities of standard industrial robots, aiming for increased uptime, productivity, and reduced programming time. The integration of AI, ML, and industrial robotics delivers a trifecta of benefits, including heightened efficiency, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance monitoring. The demand for industrial robots in manufacturing is on the rise as they replace human labor in executing repetitive or hazardous tasks with precision.

Increase in Adoption of Computer Vision in Robotics

Computer vision, a critical facet of AI, is reshaping the landscape of industrial robotics. Its role in constructing visual perception models, capable of interpreting scenes without human intervention, is pivotal. The evolution of powerful and accurate cameras in harsh industrial environments has propelled the adoption of computer vision in robots. The marriage of AI, deep learning, and computer vision empowers robots to work faster, expanding their applications to diverse sectors such as hospitals, supermarkets, and restaurants.

Growth in Investment in Premium AI Hardware

AI hardware, orchestrating computations among accelerators, emerges as a crucial differentiator in AI technology. Chipmakers race to capture a substantial share of the technology stack value, leveraging the surge in data availability, compute capacity, and a burgeoning developer ecosystem. Machine learning algorithms, underpinned by precise data from computer vision, drive the feasibility of AI. Innovations in sensors, actuators, computation, and batteries are pivotal for the development of truly autonomous and assistive robots.

Innovations in Automatic Control Industrial Robots

The industrial robots segment, accounting for 60.15% of the global market in 2021, is witnessing a surge in demand due to predictive maintenance and increased uptime. AI-enabled industrial robots offer fully automated processes, eliminating the need for constant human intervention. While the manufacturing industry experiences a paradigm shift with the integration of AI and robotics, there is untapped potential in leveraging machine learning to its full extent.

Regional Outlook of Global AI Robot Market

North America, holding a significant share of 32.2% in 2021, leads the global AI robot market. The region’s growth is attributed to industrialization and increased investments in advanced manufacturing systems. Asia Pacific and Europe are also key players, accounting for 27.8% and 24.3% share, respectively. The Middle East & Africa present growing opportunities for global AI robot suppliers, fueled by increased internet penetration and digitization activities.

Analysis of Key Players

The global AI robot market is consolidated, with a small number of key players dominating the market. Companies are heavily investing in research and development to enhance their technological capabilities. Key players include FANUC, NVDIA, SoftBank, Intel, Xilinx, ABB, IBM Corporation, Brain Corporation, Neurala, Inc., Veo Robotics, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Kawasaki.

Key Developments in the Global AI Robot Market

FANUC Corporation Expands Business in Food and Grocery Sectors (January 2020): FANUC partnered with Soft Robotics to offer AI-enabled solutions in the food processing & packaging consumer goods market. FANUC Corporation Partners with Plus One Robotics (December 2020): FANUC collaborated with Plus One Robotics to develop AI-enabled logistics solutions, enhancing machine vision in manufacturing. IBM Corporation Deploys Robot Dogs with Boston Dynamics (November 2021): IBM deployed robot dogs at U.S. National Grid sites for autonomous inspection, enhancing safety features in hazardous areas. Brain Corporation Partners with Tennant Technology (January 2022): Brain Corporation collaborated with Tennant Technology to launch Inventory Scan, a robotic solution for automated inventory scanning.

Buy Now this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83947

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453