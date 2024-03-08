Global Radiant Cooling Systems Market Forecast 2023-2031 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The global radiant cooling systems market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and a projected growth at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 3.4 Bn by 2031. Analysts attribute this development to the escalating demand for efficient cooling solutions amid rising concerns about energy depletion and global warming. This article delves into the radiant cooling systems market, exploring key drivers, market dynamics, and the innovative technologies shaping its trajectory.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on Radiant Cooling Systems Market

The surge in residential and commercial construction activities globally is a prime driver of the radiant cooling systems market. As the need to enhance air quality and reduce energy consumption gains prominence, manufacturers are at the forefront of developing sustainable and innovative cooling systems. The integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating valuable opportunities, enhancing efficiency, and offering cost-saving benefits.

Radiant Cooling Systems Market Introduction

In a world grappling with increasing energy demands and environmental concerns, radiant cooling technology emerges as a beacon of energy efficiency. Accounting for nearly 40% of total energy consumption in buildings, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems drive the demand for highly efficient radiant cooling systems. These systems utilize cooled surfaces to eliminate sensible heat, utilizing techniques like convection and warm radiation. Coils integrated into the structure cool slabs or panels, acting as heat sinks for sensible heat loads in interior spaces.

Rise in New Construction Activities Drives Market Expansion

The radiant cooling systems market is set to thrive on the wave of global construction activities. With rapid urbanization and environmental awareness, new structures are increasingly adopting radiant cooling systems, particularly in residential constructions. The commercial construction sector is also a significant contributor to market growth. Key regions such as the U.S., China, and India are witnessing substantial investments in infrastructure development, emphasizing energy efficiency and green building initiatives.

Adoption of New Technologies Propels Market Statistics

The demand for radiant cooling systems receives a significant boost from the growing trend of smart homes. Increasing investments in energy-efficient and smart technologies by consumers worldwide, driven by technological advancements and rising disposable incomes, contribute to market dynamics. The integration of AI proves pivotal in enhancing indoor environmental quality and energy efficiency, resulting in reduced carbon emissions. Additionally, IoT sensors play a crucial role in increasing system efficiency and minimizing human errors.

Surge in Demand for Radiant Cooling Panels

The market segmentation, particularly in the type category, highlights the dominance of radiant cooling panels. Operating at relatively high temperatures and boasting high efficiency, radiant cooling panels are gaining traction, especially with the surge in construction projects. The radiation heat transfer process ensures high comfort levels with reduced energy consumption, making radiant cooling panels the preferred choice in the market.

Regional Outlook of Global Radiant Cooling Systems Market

North America spearheaded the global radiant cooling systems market in 2022, maintaining its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as commercial expansion, rapid industrialization, and a heightened focus on climate change in the U.S. and Canada contribute significantly to market demand. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth, propelled by rising disposable incomes, government initiatives promoting green buildings, and a surge in environment-friendly projects in countries like India and China.

Analysis of Key Players

The market boasts stiff competition, with a mix of global and regional players controlling the majority of the market share. Key players such as BEKA Heiz- und Kühlmatten GmbH, Danfoss Group, Emerson Electric Co., and Jardine Engineering Corporation are employing growth strategies, including R&D investments, product expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Developments in the Radiant Cooling Systems Market

Giacomini SpA Joins Forces with Q-RAD (September 7, 2022): Giacomini SpA collaborated with Q-RAD to raise awareness about radiant heating and cooling, emphasizing energy savings and comfort in residential, tertiary, and industrial settings. Danfoss Group Introduces ETS 8M (March 28, 2022): Danfoss Group unveiled the ETS 8M, a new electric expansion valve for heat pumps and process chillers, featuring low opening degree, stable flow control, and high MOPD in normal and reverse flow. SunTouch Introduces SunStat ConnectPlus Thermostat (March 18, 2022): SunTouch, owned by Watts, launched the SunStat ConnectPlus thermostat, enabling clients to remotely access and control their floor warming systems through voice commands, offering various features like automatic clock setting and warm weather compensation.

