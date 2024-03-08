Test Automation Systems for Powertrain Dynamometer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —The Indian automotive industry, one of the largest globally, is poised for an upswing in exports for automotive components in the fiscal year 2022, according to insights from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). This favorable trend is anticipated to create revenue opportunities for companies operating in the test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market. As auto component manufacturers reinstate their capital expenditure plans, aligning with the expected growth in new technology vehicle sales and a recovery in domestic sales, the market is set for intriguing developments.

Market Overview

The test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.20 billion by 2031, showcasing a robust trajectory. This projection aligns with the growing need for cutting-edge testing solutions in the automotive sector. Companies such as Horiba, Ltd. are at the forefront, publicizing advanced test automation systems like the STARS VETS system for emission testing, reflecting the market’s responsiveness to evolving regulatory standards.

Key Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by the necessity to conduct rigorous testing, meeting the requirements of shifting global legislations and the increasing demand for sophisticated powertrain variants. Innovations in sensor and computing technologies offer lucrative opportunities, enabling companies to develop dynamometer test automation systems equipped with advanced features such as remote monitoring, recording, and control.

However, challenges persist, including the complexity and cost associated with maintaining multiple hardware and software components in test automation systems. The recent disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in reduced vehicle production and electronic chip shortages, has also impacted the market’s growth.

Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The global test automation systems for powertrain dynamometer market is segmented based on communication, vehicle type, propulsion, testing type, and region. The CAN bus segment dominates the market, driven by factors like low cost, robustness, and flexibility. Regionally, Europe and North America hold substantial shares, attributing their dominance to the presence of automotive production and R&D facilities, stringent regulations, and a growing demand for powersports and motorsports vehicles.

Competition Landscape

The market features a competitive landscape with key players like Horiba Automotive, Power Test Inc., and A&D Technology leading the charge. These companies are innovating in highly configurable platforms, offering flexibility, customization, and ease of use. For instance, Millbrook Proving Ground is showcasing its Revolutionary Engineering Professional System (REPS), emphasizing data acquisition in a challenging competitive scenario.

