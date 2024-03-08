Car Electrical Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The car electrical products market, a vital sector within the automotive industry, faced severe disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to supply chain challenges. However, with the global success of mass inoculation programs and a subsequent decline in COVID-19 cases, a resurgence in revenue flow is anticipated. The market is poised for growth, driven by innovative technologies, changing consumer behavior, and strategic developments in emerging markets such as the Philippines and India.

Supply Chain Resilience Amidst Semiconductor Shortages

The automotive industry grappled with a significant shortage of semiconductors, impacting business activities for car electrical product manufacturers. This crisis, triggered by the unprecedented demand for personal computers and consumer electronics, prompted stakeholders to reconsider their supply chain strategies for long-term resilience. Lucrative growth opportunities in countries like the Philippines and India are becoming focal points for industry players looking to diversify and optimize their supply chains.

Parking Sensors: Overcoming Limitations through Innovation

While car parking sensors prove invaluable for avoiding collisions with walls and obstacles, their limitations in detecting ground-level obstacles have prompted ongoing innovation. Manufacturers recognize the importance of continuous research and development (R&D) investments to enhance parking sensor capabilities. The integration of active park assist systems is gaining prominence, with an emphasis on accounting for traffic scenarios to prevent potential hazards during parking maneuvers.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Surge Propels Growth

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is reshaping the car electrical products market, driving an estimated robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% through the forecast period. As consumers become increasingly aware of the benefits of all-electric vehicles, manufacturers are seizing revenue opportunities. The production focus is shifting towards onboard chargers, DC/DC converters, power electronics controllers, and charge ports to meet the growing demand for EVs.

Security Innovations against Theft

Innovation in vehicle security systems is a key trend in the car electrical products market, with manufacturers striving to enhance security against theft. Alarm systems are undergoing significant advancements, allowing for separate switch or infrared (IR) transmitter activation. Manufacturers are also exploring automatic alarm setting upon door locking. In response to the perpetual challenge of professional car thieves, efforts are underway to consider legislation mandating the installation of tracking devices in concealed vehicle locations.

Market Overview and Projections

The car electrical products market, valued at over US$ 68.83 Bn in 2020, is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.22% from 2021 to 2031. As automobile manufacturers invest heavily in research and development, low-cost energy storage technology and high-performance electrical products are becoming the focus. The share of electrical components in total vehicle cost is expected to increase from 35% in 2020 to approximately 50% by 2031, driven by technological advances.

Market Drivers and Regional Dynamics

Key factors driving the market include rising vehicle sales, government regulations promoting fuel efficiency and safety, and the swift integration of driver assistance systems in vehicles. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020, contributing over 40% of global revenue. The region is expected to maintain its dominance, with a projected CAGR of 8.22%, fueled by significant automotive production in countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

Challenges Amidst the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic posed substantial challenges to the automotive industry, including disruptions in supply chain activities, manufacturing interruptions, travel restrictions, and declining sales. Companies are expected to face post-lockdown challenges, including revenue losses, workforce unavailability, and raw material shortages.

Segmentation and Market Landscape

The car electrical products market is segmented based on vehicle type (compact, mid-size, luxury, and SUV) and category (with climate control systems estimated to reach a value of US$ 36.461 Bn by 2031). Continuous innovation in electric traction motors, collision mitigation systems, and adaptive cruise control systems is shaping the market landscape.

