AutomationEdge in Brazil Experienced 25% Increase in Growth During the Year 2023

Pune, India, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Brazilian branch records notable growth, strengthens its customer base, driving the expansion of automation in the country.

AutomationEdge Brasil, a leader in intelligent automation solutions, announced its remarkable performance in 2023, highlighting solid growth of 25%. This success is the result of innovative strategies, market resilience and a customer-centric approach. For 2024, the company predicts growth of 50%.

“AutomationEdge Brasil is proud to celebrate 25% growth in 2023. Not only did we maintain our customer base, but we also established new contracts, doubling the number of robots in operation. This success reflects our team’s commitment and customers’ continued confidence in our ability to provide cutting-edge automation solutions.”, says Fernando Baldin, Country Manager, Brazil at AutomationEdge.

In addition to significant growth in the national market, AutomationEdge Brasil has won more than 120 licenses, consolidating its position as a preferred choice for companies seeking operational efficiency and digital transformation. “AutomationEdge Brasil’s outstanding performance is a key factor in the overall success of AutomationEdge Global. In 2023, our Brazilian division was responsible for a substantial part of our total revenue, highlighting the strategic value of Brazil in our global operations”, expresses Siva Juturi, Chief Customer Officer & EVP at AutomationEdge.

In addition to financial growth, AutomationEdge Global saw a notable increase in partnerships, with more than 50 Brazilian partners, a 40% increase compared to the previous year. These strategic partnerships have played a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence and delivering Hyperautomation, Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solutions.

Outlook for 2024

AutomationEdge Global is launching revolutionary Generative AI, an innovation that promises to redefine the limits of intelligent automation. At the same time, the Brazilian branch is committed to leading the adoption of this innovative technology in the local market, in addition to a 50% growth target compared to the previous year, further solidifying its role as a leader in intelligent automation in Brazil.

AutomationEdge is a provider of Hyperautomation, Robotic Process Automation and IT Automation solutions. Its highly advanced intelligent RPA brings together all the essential features needed for business automation, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, chatbot, ETL, ready-made API integrations, and IT automation.