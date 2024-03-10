Falcon Train Ambulance Service in Patna Promises to Deliver Safe Long-Distance Transfer

Patna, India, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Trains are used when medical transport needs to shift patients to a distant location without causing them trouble or discomfort during the entire process of relocation. Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance is delivering Train Ambulance Service in Patna with the safety and comfort of a hospital-like environment maintained all along the journey so that patients can travel without experiencing any difficulties at any point in the process of transfer. We present our service at a price that is pocket-friendly so that people can get it without stressing about their budget.

Our team is always ready to help you with the best possible solution that can suit your needs and offers train ambulance service with advanced life-saving facilities that suit your underlying necessities and requirements. We operate with a skilled and certified paramedic who is capable of handling any medical emergency that occurs while relocating patients to and from the source destination. At Train Ambulance Service in Patna, we plan and deliver medical transfers without hindering the stability of the patient’s health at any point.

Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance Service in Kolkata Never Causes Any Difficulties while Relocating Patients

We at Falcon Emergency Train Ambulance Service in Kolkata serve the safety-compliant medical evacuation needs of the patients by offering them a fully equipped train ambulance with an oxygen cylinder, transport ventilator, ICU setting, and a trained team to handle the possibilities of complications arising on the way. With our years of dedicated service, we have delivered more than thousands of successful medical transfers via our medically equipped train ambulances. We also make arrangements for ground transfer to cut your dependency on any commercial means of transport and shift you without experiencing any trauma or trouble.

At an event, our team at Train Ambulance Service in Kolkata was contacted to schedule a train ambulance transfer for a patient who was 9 months pregnant and needed full medical support while travelling to the source location. We quickly arranged the evacuation mission with all the essential medical equipment installed inside the 2nd-class AC coach of Tejas Express and ensured a medical expert was also available to guide the patient throughout the journey. We also made an extra ticket for the family of the patient so that she might travel without any stress. The entire journey turned out to be extremely favourable for the ailing woman, and the process ended safely.